Feds reject emergency order to protect endangered orcas
In this Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2014 photo provided by the Center for Whale Research, a new baby orca whale swims near its mother near Vancouver Island in the Canadian Gulf Islands of British Columbia. (AP/Center for Whale Research, Ken Balcomb)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 2, 2018 9:41PM EDT
VANCOUVER -- The federal government has declined to issue an emergency order under the Species at Risk Act that would further protect the endangered killer whales off British Columbia's coast.
An order-in-council issued Thursday said the government has already taken several measures to ensure the recovery of the southern resident killer whales.
Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in a statement Friday that the government "carefully weighed various options" to protect the whales, and it does not believe an emergency order would be helpful.
"An emergency order does not contain measures in of itself, it is only a tool governments can use as an implementation mechanism," he said.
Wilkinson said the government announced new measures on Wednesday to ensure that when the whales return to the waters in greater numbers in spring, they have cleaner water to swim in, more Chinook salmon to eat and a quieter place to call home.
The government also plans to work with the U.S. to align shipping regulations, he said.
However, Misty MacDuffee, a conservation biologist at the Raincoast Conservation Foundation in B.C., said the emergency order would have allowed the government to do certain things it currently doesn't have legislation or powers to do.
Five conservation groups, represented by the environmental law group Ecojustice, had teamed up to launch legal action aimed at protecting the endangered whales in September.
In a statement, the groups said they are "deeply disappointed" by cabinet's rejection of what they believe is the best tool to help the recovery of the whales.
The designation would have allowed the government to cut through red tape and bring in wide-ranging protections for species at risk, it said.
With only 74 animals remaining, southern resident killer whales are in crisis, they said.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Palau to ban sunscreen as it tries to save its coral reefs
- Canadian David Saint-Jacques now scheduled to launch Dec. 3 on space mission
- Found dinosaur bones in Alberta Badlands: Google doodle honours Joseph Tyrrell
- Feds reject emergency order to protect endangered orcas
- Dave Williams flew to space but faced biggest challenges on solid ground