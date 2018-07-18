

The Canadian Press





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Scientists with the federal Fisheries Department say there's cause for concern about Newfoundland and Labrador's Atlantic salmon population, as returns continue their steady decline since 2011.

In comparing the current season's returns to previous averages, scientists found that 55 per cent of the province's rivers will likely have lower salmon returns than the average from 2011 through 2015.

The province's salmon population has seen huge, unprecedented declines over the last few years, with 2017 being the worst year on record due to 30 per cent decreases in returns in 80 per cent of the province's rivers.

Fisheries scientists are recommending ending the retention fishery for the rest of the season, and continuing with catch-and-release as long as river temperatures remain lower than 18 C.

Fisheries officials are expected to make a decision on federal catch limits for the rest of the summer by Friday.

The provincial Fisheries Department is doing its own study on the impacts of catch-and-release angling on the local salmon population, carrying out research this year and in 2019.