Federal agency confirms presence of tree-destroying beetle in Nova Scotia
The markings left from emerald ash borer larvae on an ash tree are pointed out in Saugerties, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 21, 2018 3:18PM EDT
HALIFAX - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has confirmed the presence of an invasive, tree-destroying beetle in Nova Scotia.
The CFIA says the finding of the emerald ash borer at a site in Bedford is a first for the province, which is outside the areas currently regulated for the beetle in Canada.
The emerald ash borer was also detected in New Brunswick earlier this year after doing significant damage to ash trees in certain areas of Ontario, Quebec, and Manitoba.
The CFIA says more survey work is being done to determine whether the pest has become established in the area where it was found and whether it has spread.
It says the movement of all ash material such as logs, branches, and woodchips, and all species of firewood from the affected site has been restricted.
Although the emerald ash borer poses no threat to human health, it has already killed millions of ash trees in regulated areas in Canada and the United States, and poses a major economic and environmental threat to urban and forested areas of North America.
