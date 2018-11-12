

CTVNews.ca Staff





Facebook’s website and apps stopped working for a period of time Monday afternoon.

There was no immediate word from the social media giant about the outage, which began shortly before 1 p.m. ET.

Visitors to Facebook’s desktop website were greeted by the message “Sorry, something went wrong. We’re working on it and we’ll get it fixed as soon as we can.” Similar messages greeted people using the Facebook app.

Some users began to see Facebook return to normal about 30 minutes after the outage began.

Facebook is one of the five most-visited websites on the internet, according to traffic monitoring service Alexa.