Facebook under scrutiny over data sharing after NYT report
In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, June 4, 2018 9:10AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Facebook is pushing back against a media report saying that it provided extensive information about its users and their friends to third parties like phone makers.
The New York Times reported Sunday that Facebook struck data-sharing deals with at least 60 device makers, including Apple and Amazon, raising more concerns about what users give up when they use Facebook.
Facebook says it disagrees with reporting by the paper regarding software it rolled out 10 years ago that helped get Facebook on mobile devices like iPhones. Ime Archibong, vice-president of product partnerships, said in blog post that Facebook has maintained tight control over the technology and that it is not aware of any abuse by the companies that it teamed with.
Shares slipped 1.6 per cent before the opening bell Monday.
