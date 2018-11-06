Facebook to open first pop-up stores in U.S.
Facebook is opening pop-up stores inside Macy's locations across the U.S. this holiday season. (Facebook)
Relaxnews
Published Tuesday, November 6, 2018 1:34PM EST
With Black Friday coming up on Nov. 23, Facebook has announced the opening of its first pop-up retail outlets in the U.S., in partnership with Macy's stores.
Facebook is showcasing wares from 100 "most-loved" small businesses and digital-native brands on Facebook and Instagram in retail pop-ups during the holiday season. Pop-ups have been announced in nine Macy's locations, in New York, Pittsburgh, Atlanta, Fort Lauderdale, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle.
Products as diverse as burger sauces (Charleston Gourmet Burger Company), clothing (Two Blind Brothers, Love Your Melon) and subscription boxes for the "modern man" (Bespoke Post) will be featured in the pop-ups at no apparent profit to Facebook.
There's no sign of the firm's own Portal video calling devices or Oculus VR headsets, however.
The pop-up stores are expected to stay open until February 2019.
