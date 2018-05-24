Facebook to bring out more privacy features to show what users are revealing
In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 24, 2018 8:20AM EDT
TORONTO - Facebook says users in Canada and other countries will soon be getting a new type of privacy alert similar to one it first rolled out in the European Union, which is activating a stricter set of regulations on Friday.
The social media giant's chief privacy officer said Thursday in a blog post that Facebook's new type of alert will prompt users to review details about what they've chosen to share.
The customized alerts will indicate what political, religious and relationship information that they have chosen to include on their profiles, among other things.
Facebook will also show a summary of features they've enabled, such as face recognition or ads based on data from partners, but not features that have already been disabled or not activated.
The announcement comes one day before the European Union activates its General Data Protection Regulations or GDPR, which can impose fines on any company that violates an EU resident's privacy rights.
Facebook's adoption of the GDPR standard across its worldwide operations comes as it grapples with political and consumer reaction to revelations that information gleaned from its users was collected by Cambridge Analytica -- one of the companies that advised the Trump presidential campaign.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Study on health impact of mercury contamination in Grassy Narrows to be released
- Entrepreneurs eye big bucks by selling products exclusively on social media
- Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia
- Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study
- FBI works to thwart major cyberattack on Ukraine