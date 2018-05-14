Facebook suspends about 200 apps that may have misused data
In this April 10, 2018 file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears on a television screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as he testifies in the Senate in Washington. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, May 14, 2018 9:28AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Facebook is suspending about 200 apps that it believes may have misused data.
The social media giant said in a blog post Monday that the suspensions resulted from its investigation into all apps that had access to large amounts of information before Facebook changed its platform policies in 2014. Those changes, according to Facebook, significantly reduced the amount of data that apps could access.
Ime Archibong, vice-president of product partnerships, says that if any evidence is found that the suspended apps or other apps have misused data, they will be banned. Users that may have been exposed will be notified, as was the case when the Cambridge Analytica case broke.
The company says that it's canvased thousands of apps so far.