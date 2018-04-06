Facebook says up to 2.7 million EU users affected by leak
The logo for Facebook appears on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square, Thursday, March 29, 2018. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, April 6, 2018 7:38AM EDT
BRUSSELS - The European Union says that Facebook has told it that up to 2.7 million people in the 28-nation bloc may have been victim of improper data sharing involving political data-mining firm Cambridge Analytica.
EU spokesman Christian Wigand said Friday that EU Justice Commissioner Vera Jourova will have a telephone call with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg early next week to address the massive data leaks.
The EU and Facebook will be looking at what changes the social media giant needs to make to better protect users and how the U.S. company must adapt to new EU data protection rules.
Wigand said that EU data protection authorities will discuss over the coming days "a strong co-ordinated approach" on how to deal with the Facebook investigation.
