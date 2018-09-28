

The Associated Press





NEW YORK -- Facebook says it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts.

The hack is the latest setback for Facebook during a year of tumult for the global social media service.

In a blog post, the company says hackers exploited its "View As" feature, which lets people see what their profiles look like to someone else. Facebook says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement.

To deal with the issue, Facebook reset some logins, so 90 million people have been logged out and will have to log in again. That includes anyone who has been subject to a "View As" lookup in the past year.

Facebook says it doesn't know who is behind the attacks or where they're based.

News broke early this year that a Trump-linked data analytics firm, Cambridge Analytica, had gained access to personal data from millions of user profiles. Then a congressional investigation found that agents from Russia and other countries have been posting fake political ads since at least 2016. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared at a Congressional hearing over Facebook's privacy policies in April.

In a call with reporters on Thursday Zuckerberg said that the company doesn't know yet if any of the accounts that were hacked were misused.

Facebook has more than 2 billion users worldwide.

The latest on Facebook security breach (all times local):

1:50 p.m.

Facebook is saying the security breach affecting 50 million user accounts required some sophistication.

Facebook executive Guy Rosen says hackers exploited three distinct bugs to access the accounts. He says hackers needed to not only steal log-in keys but know how to use them.

Facebook says hackers got those keys, called access tokens, through Facebook's "View As" feature, which lets people see what their profiles look like to someone else. These tokens keep people logged in so they don't have to re-enter passwords each time.

The company says it started investigating when it noticed increased user access to the service nearly two weeks ago. Facebook says the FBI has been notified in the U.S., as have Irish data protection officials for the European Union.

------

1:25 p.m.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says the company doesn't know yet whether hackers who had exploited a security vulnerability have misused any of the user account information.

He says there's no evidence yet that hackers used the vulnerability to see other people's private messages or posts or to post on those accounts. But Facebook says the investigation is continuing.

1:10 p.m.

The hack is the latest security headache for Facebook, which has been dealing with political disinformation campaigns from Russia and elsewhere since 2016.