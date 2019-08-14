Facebook paid contractors to transcribe users' audio clips
In this Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo an iPhone displays a Facebook page in New Orleans. Facebook says it paid contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its Messenger service. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
Published Wednesday, August 14, 2019 12:39PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, August 14, 2019 12:47PM EDT
NEW YORK -- Facebook says it paid contractors to transcribe audio clips from users of its Messenger service.
The practice raises privacy concerns, as users aren't typically aware that humans are reviewing audio. Tech companies say the practice helps improve their services. Facebook says audio snippets were masked so as not to reveal anyone's identity. The company says it has stopped the practice a week ago. The development was reported earlier by Bloomberg.
Amazon and Google have also used people to listen to audio from their digital assistant services rather than only using artificial intelligence. Google says it suspended doing this in the EU. Amazon says users can decline, or opt out. Published reports say Apple also has done this, but has stopped.
Irish data-protection regulators say they're seeking more details from Facebook.
