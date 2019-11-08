Facebook is deleting the name of the potential whistleblower
Guests are welcomed by people in Facebook shirts as they arrive at the Facebook Canadian Summit in Toronto on March 28, 2018.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Donovan
The Associated Press
Published Friday, November 8, 2019 3:19PM EST
Facebook says it is deleting the name of the person who has been identified in conservative circles as the whistleblower who triggered a congressional impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump's actions.
The company said Friday that mention of the potential whistleblower's name violates Facebook's "co-ordinating harm policy," which prohibits material that could out a "witness, informant, or activist."
Facebook says it is removing mentions of the whistleblower's name and will revisit this decision if the name is widely published in the media or used by public figures in debate.
U.S. whistleblower laws exist to protect the identity and careers of people who bring forward accusations of wrongdoing by government officials. Lawmakers in both parties have historically backed those protections.
The Associated Press typically does not reveal the identity of whistleblowers.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Smartphones in U.S. buzz with puzzling texts, and no one can say why
- Like roads, many genetic lineages led to ancient Rome
- Mercury putting on rare show Monday, parading across the sun
- Scientists create fake rhino horn out of horsehair in a bid to save species
- Researchers discover new dinosaur species found only in B.C.