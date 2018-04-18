Facebook introduces new privacy safeguards in Europe
In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 9:04AM EDT
LONDON -- Facebook is introducing more privacy safeguards to users in Europe as part of efforts to comply with new rules meant to make it easier for consumers to give and withdraw consent for the use of their data.
The company says in a statement Tuesday that it will begin asking European customers this week for permission to use features like facial recognition and some types of targeted advertising.
The privacy law is the latest attempt by EU regulators to rein in mostly American tech giants who they blame for avoiding tax, stifling competition and encroaching on digital privacy rights.
European analysts say the new EU rules are the most important change in data privacy regulation in a generation as they try to catch up with all the technological advances.
