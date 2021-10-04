OSHAWA, ONT. -- Users around the globe are reporting Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp outages on Monday.

According to the website DownDetector, users of the three social media and messaging apps began reporting outage issues at around 11:20 a.m. EDT. The cause of the problem was not immediately clear.

“We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” Facebook said on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”

Facebook owns both Instagram and WhatsApp.