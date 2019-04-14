People around the world reported being unable to access Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for more than two hours Sunday morning.

According to traffic-monitoring website DownDetector, the outage was first noticed at 6:28 a.m. EDT. Users started heading to other social media platforms to report issues accessing the services moments later as reports of outages filtered in from parts of North America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

The services appeared to start returning for some users around 9 a.m. EDT.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the outage from Facebook, which owns all three services.

Facebook blamed a server configuration issue for an outage that affected significant parts of North America and Europe last month.

Facebook claims to have more than 1.5 billion daily active users and more than 2.3 billion monthly active users.