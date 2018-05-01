Facebook developer conference kicks off amid scandal
Published Tuesday, May 1, 2018 10:30AM EDT
NEW YORK -- Mark Zuckerberg has a fresh opportunity to apologize for Facebook's privacy scandal -- and to sketch out Facebook's future.
The Facebook CEO will kick off F8, the company's annual conference for software developers. Zuckerberg will speak Tuesday in San Jose, California, to assembled software developers and other tech folks.
It's normally a sympathetic audience. But they are likely to have some tough questions this year.
Zuckerberg might touch on Facebook's year of privacy scandals, congressional testimony, Russia investigations and apologies.
He will also have an opportunity to talk about where things go from here. Facebook is forging ahead with new promises to protect user privacy even if it means restricting access to developers.
