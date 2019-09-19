Facebook CEO visits Washington amid push for tech oversight
In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Marcy Gordon, The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 7:34AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, September 19, 2019 12:54PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is visiting Washington to discuss potential regulation of the tech industry with lawmakers, particularly when it comes to the collection of users' personal data on their platforms.
Congress has been debating a privacy law that could curtail the ability of companies like Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple to collect and make money off users' personal data. A national law, which would be the first of its kind in the U.S., could allow people to see or prohibit use of their data.
Zuckerberg last spring called for tighter regulations to protect consumers' data, control harmful online content, and ensure election integrity and data portability.
Facebook, a social media giant with nearly 2.5 billion users, is under heavy scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators for its business practices.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Huawei debuts phone without Google apps as U.S. sanctions bite
- 'We are confident that they are out there': Alberta scientists still searching for August meteorites
- Rare California trout species returns to native habitat
- Facebook CEO visits Washington amid push for tech oversight
- A pelican in Nova Scotia? Unusual birds blown into Cape Breton by Dorian