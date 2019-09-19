Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg heads to Washington
In this April 10, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg pauses while testifying before a joint hearing of the Commerce and Judiciary Committees on Capitol Hill in Washington about the use of Facebook data to target American voters in the 2016 election. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, September 19, 2019 7:34AM EDT
SAN FRANCISCO -- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will be in Washington Thursday to meet with lawmakers and talk about internet regulation.
The company said the meetings are not public and it did not give details on whom Zuckerberg is meeting with and what, exactly, he'll discuss.
Facebook is under growing pressure from lawmakers and regulators concerned about how it protects users' privacy and about its potentially anticompetitive behaviour. In July, the Federal Trade Commission fined the company a record $5 billion for privacy violations. Facebook also faces investigations into possible anticompetitive behaviour, such as its habit of buying potential rivals like Instagram.
Zuckerberg's most recent public visit to Washington was last spring when he testified before Congress about privacy, election interference and other issues.