TORONTO -- Vets at an Australian animal hospital performed an extraordinary extraction on a three-metre-long python, removing an entire beach towel it had swallowed.

Monty, an 18-year-old jungle carpet python, was rushed to the Small Animal Specialist Hospital in the Sydney suburb of North Ryde on Feb. 19.

Staff say they anaesthetized Monty and a flexible endoscope was placed down her gastrointestinal tract, which allowed vets to spot the end of the towel in her stomach.

The team then used long forceps to snatch the end of the towel and carefully remove it from the snake.

“It was smiles all round and we’re happy to report that both Monty and the beach towel have lived to see another day,” the hospital said on Facebook.

The hospital said Monty was discharged that same day, and her owner said she quickly returned to her “happy, hungry self.”