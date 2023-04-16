Even when women make as much as their husbands, they still do more at home

A new Pew Research Center study finds that women still spend more time on housework and child care, while their husbands spend more time on paid work and leisure. (Maskot/Getty Images) A new Pew Research Center study finds that women still spend more time on housework and child care, while their husbands spend more time on paid work and leisure. (Maskot/Getty Images)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hockey Canada has regained its national funding from Ottawa

The Canadian government has restored funding to Hockey Canada. Hockey Canada made the announcement Sunday, adding Canadian sport minister Pascale St-Onge made it official, before the Canada-United States gold medal game at the world women's hockey championship.

A Hockey Canada logo is seen on the door to the organizations head office in Calgary, Alta., Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

No date for coal phase out as G7 environment ministers wrap meeting in Japan

Environment and energy ministers from G7 countries wrapped two days of talks in northern Japan on Sunday without acting on Canada's push to set a timeline for phasing out coal-fired power plants. Canada's Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault previously said he hoped to see 'strong language' in the final statement about the phaseout of coal.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social