European Union regulators accuse Apple of breaching digital competition rules for App Store

Princess Anne's planned trip to Newfoundland cancelled following injury
Princess Anne's planned trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's has been cancelled.
European Union regulators on Monday levelled their first charges under the bloc's new digital competition rulebook, accusing Apple of preventing app makers from pointing users to cheaper options outside its App Store.
The European Commission said that according to the preliminary findings of its investigation, the restrictions that the iPhone maker imposes on developers using its mobile App Store had breached the 27-nation bloc's Digital Markets Act.
The rulebook, also known as the DMA, is a sweeping set of regulations aimed at preventing tech "gatekeepers" from cornering digital markets under threat of heavy financial penalties. The commission opened an initial round of investigations after it took effect in March, including a separate ongoing probe into whether Apple is doing enough to allow iPhone users to easily change web browsers, and other cases involving Google and Meta.
Apple has been facing pressure on both sides of the Atlantic to tear down some of the competitive barriers around its lucrative iPhone franchise. The U.S. Justice Department has filed a sweeping antitrust lawsuit against Apple this year, accusing it of illegally monopolizing the smartphone market and boxing out competitors, stifling innovation and keeping prices artificially high. App makers such as Spotify had complained for years about Apple's requirement that subscriptions only be bought through iOS apps, allowing the company to take a commission of up to 30%.
Under the DMA's provisions, app developers must be allowed to inform customers of cheaper purchasing options and direct them to those offers.
The commission, the bloc's executive arm, said App Store rules "prevent app developers from freely steering consumers to alternative channels for offers and content."
Apple now has a chance to respond to the findings. The commission must make a final decision on Apple's compliance by March 2025. The company could face fines worth up to 10% of its global revenue, which could amount to billions of euros, or daily penalties.
The commission kept up the pressure on Apple, simultaneously opening a new investigation into contractual terms that it's offering app developers.
Regulators zeroed in on a "core technology fee" of 50 euro cents (54 cents) that Apple is now charging developers for each time their apps are downloaded and installed from outside Apple's App Store. The DMA's provisions open the way for alternative app stores to give consumers more choice.
The commission said the the new terms are a "condition to access some of the new features enabled by the DMA." Rivals had criticized the fee, saying it would deter many existing free apps, which don't pay any fees, from jumping ship.
"We are concerned Apple's new business model makes it too hard for app developers to operate as alternative marketplaces & reach their end users on iOS," the European Commissioner for Competition, Margrethe Vestager, said on social media.
Apple Inc. said over the past several months, it "has made a number of changes to comply with the DMA in response to feedback from developers and the European Commission."
"We are confident our plan complies with the law, and estimate more than 99% of developers would pay the same or less in fees to Apple under the new business terms we created," the company said in a statement. "All developers doing business in the EU on the App Store have the opportunity to utilize the capabilities that we have introduced, including the ability to direct app users to the web to complete purchases at a very competitive rate."
The company said it will "continue to listen and engage" with the commission.
The EU had been carrying out a similar investigation since 2020 into whether Apple's in-app purchasing system and restrictions violated Brussels' antitrust rules. But "to avoid multiple investigations into the very same conduct," that probe is being shut down to focus on the investigation under the DMA, which clearly spells out what Apple can't do, the commission said Monday.
Car dealerships in North America continue to wrestle with major disruptions that started last week with cyberattacks on a software company used widely in the auto retail sales sector.
A lifeguard and surf instructor – who also appeared in movies including 'Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides' and 'Blue Crush' - died Sunday following an apparent shark attack on the North Shore of Ohau, Hawaii, according to officials.
The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a warning letter to a company appearing to sell products containing human fecal matter without approval from the agency.
When Faye Bauman went to a Florida hospital for surgery last year, she handed her diamond engagement ring to a nurse — and never saw it again. The ring carries profound memories of her late husband and the moment he proposed to her 57 years ago.
Yachts along the Halifax Waterfront often garner attention, but one currently docked has people doing a double take.
In the coming days, the U.S. Supreme Court will confront a perfect storm mostly of its own making: a trio of decisions stemming directly from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
A Sudbury, Ont., judge has explained why first-degree murder charges against a local man weren't thrown out in a recent fatal arson case, even though the men who actually started the fire had no intention to kill anyone.
An Ottawa family is out thousands of dollars after a townhouse they were set to move into turned out to have already been rented.
An outbreak of summer weather didn’t deter Calgary from turning off the taps Saturday.
A woman staying at a French safari zoo was attacked by several wolves on Sunday after she entered a part of the zoo usually accessible only by car.
Princess Anne sustained minor injuries and a concussion following an incident on an estate in southwest England, the Buckingham Palace said Monday.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he would act on any findings of wrongdoing from an internal investigation into a damaging betting scandal that could punish him further at a July 4 election he is expected to lose.
An influx of aid appears to have eased a hunger crisis in northern Gaza for now, but the entire territory remains at "high risk" of famine after Israel's offensive in Rafah caused displacement and the disruption of aid operations in the south, a draft report said Monday.
A fire likely sparked by exploding lithium batteries swept through a manufacturing factory near South Korea's capital on Monday, killing 22 mostly Chinese migrant workers and injuring eight, officials said.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to announce this morning a plan for potential tariffs to protect Canada's electric vehicle supply chain from unfair Chinese competition.
Residents of Toronto—St Paul's will head to the polls today to vote for a new member of parliament for their riding, with observers watching to see if the Liberals can hang on to the seat they've held for the last 10 elections.
Ottawa Centre MP Yasir Naqvi is apologizing for a mistake on a map of Canada sent to constituents to celebrate Canada Day.
Experts have long known there is a genetic component to obesity, and a new study identified one particular gene that may be behind it.
What set Rima Youssef on the path to freedom, she says, was a novel treatment — a form of brain surgery — to shut down the overactive thoughts and compulsions using focused ultrasound.
A proposal to add warning labels to social media is a step in the right direction, but will likely not be enough on their own to curb the negative effects of social media on teenagers, an expert in clinical psychology says.
NASA is planning to launch a satellite that will hunt for asteroids and comets that could pose a danger to Earth.
University of Toronto computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton describes plenty to fear with AI, but with visions of combat drones, mass surveillance and robot overlords ahead, there may be space for hope.
For Taylor Swift, simply going 'Instagram official' with Travis Kelce just isn’t big enough, apparently.
Taylor Swift brought her Eras Tour to London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday with some famous faces in the audience, including the Prince of Wales and two of his children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.
The LCBO says it will be extending store hours starting this week in response to a potential strike involving its unionized workers.
Trends suggests a growing approval of DIY investing in Canada, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's right for you. In his personal finance column for CTVNews.ca, Christopher Liew outlines what would-be investors need to know.
A tally by The Canadian Press of Alberta Energy Regulator data shows oil and gas companies in the province flared approximately 754 million cubic metres of natural gas last year, exceeding the annual provincial limit of 670 million cubic metres.
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder. And the annual World’s Ugliest Dog contest unearthed some true diamonds in the ruff on Friday when it was held at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California.
Krispy Kreme’s newest doughnuts celebrate the 30th anniversary of the sitcom 'Friends.' But while the show was set in New York, the doughnuts aren’t for sale in NYC – or anywhere else in North America.
Six climate protesters stormed the 18th green while the leaders were lining up their putts for the final hole of regulation at the PGA Tour's Travelers Championship on Sunday.
Tij Iginila doesn’t shy away from his famous last name, instead embracing the expectations that come with being the son of a Hockey Hall of Famer.
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is expected to announce this morning a plan for potential tariffs to protect Canada's electric vehicle supply chain from unfair Chinese competition.
Toronto police say they have arrested four suspects and recovered more than 100 stolen vehicles as part of a months-long auto theft probe that involved a former ServiceOntario employee.
For the first time in two years, a model of the RMS Titanic will return to the Halifax Public Gardens, thanks in part to public demand.
A decision to quietly remove a decades-old Heritage Minute on Louis Riel has left some in the Métis community scratching their heads, as questions are raised about how Canada's history is portrayed.
There's a changing of the guard at Victim Services Toronto, as one trauma dog hangs up her harness and another reports for duty.
The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) out of Western University in Ontario confirmed that five tornadoes touched down in Quebec during the June 13 storm, bringing the total number of tornadoes in the project to six.
A Superior Court judge has ordered the Quebec government to pay taxi drivers $143 million in compensation for its decision to abolish their permits nearly five years ago.
Honciuc Menendez is barely old enough to get a driver’s licence but on Friday he’ll officially graduate from the University of Toronto with distinction.
Police say a deer gained entry to a basement apartment in Ottawa's west end this week and refused to leave.
A Calgary woman who recently had a health scare is looking to make contact with a woman in her neighbourhood who helped get her to hospital.
High school students from Guelph, Ont. had the chance to perform with a legendary rock band on Friday night.
A North Vancouver university will reopen its campuses Monday after days of closures due to a police investigation into a "threat of violence against a student on campus."
Environmental groups that launched a legal challenge against a port expansion in B.C. are heading to court Monday morning.
A B.C. model and actor is helping people with vitiligo come together and share their stories with a support group he co-founded.
The LCBO says it will be extending store hours starting this week in response to a potential strike involving its unionized workers.
Ontario Provincial Police say a man has been charged with impaired driving after travelling the wrong way on Highway 400 near Barrie and colliding with another vehicle.
Dozens of people are displaced after a fire ripped through the roof of an apartment building in McKenzie Towne Sunday night.
A child is recovering in hospital after they fell from a second-storey window at a condo building in Skyview Ranch.
The city of Chestermere is set to head to the polls on Monday for a byelection that could see an entirely new mayor and council elected in the community east of Calgary.
An Ottawa family is out thousands of dollars after a townhouse they were set to move into turned out to have already been rented.
When heavy rain forced Escapade Music Festival to cancel the final night of the three-day festival at Lansdowne, The Chainsmokers decided to perform in the ByWard Market.
Passengers can now take their four-legged friends, bikes, and other large objects on the Reseau express Metropolitain (REM) under certain restrictions.
Monday is Fete Nationale (or Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day) in Quebec. Here's a list of what's open and closed in Montreal on June 24.
When members of the 1993 Montreal Canadiens gathered for a reunion to commemorate 30 years since they won the Stanley Cup, they told stories and reminisced about the championship run.
When the Edmonton Oilers selected Ryan Nugent-Hopkins with the first pick in the 2011 NHL draft, they had missed the playoffs five consecutive seasons. They did not qualify for seven of his eight first seasons, either.
A tally by The Canadian Press of Alberta Energy Regulator data shows oil and gas companies in the province flared approximately 754 million cubic metres of natural gas last year, exceeding the annual provincial limit of 670 million cubic metres.
Dozens of people gathered in Halifax on Sunday to show unity with Israel.
The number of impaired drivers injured in vehicle crashes in Atlantic Canada far outweighs the national average.
Chris Stammers, a meteorologist with ECCC, said it is unconfirmed, but it appears a tornado touched down near Lena, Man. Saturday afternoon.
A section of the Trans-Canada Highway will be closed to traffic starting Monday.
While it might feel like the berry picking season is behind schedule compared to 2023, one U-pick farm notes everything is going according to plan and farms should be opening soon.
Despite losing starting quarterback Trevor Harris to the sidelines following an apparent leg injury, the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeated the Hamilton Tiger Cats 36-20 to remain 3-0 on the 2024 season.
Riders QB Harris "questionable" to return after suffering hit late in first half vs Hamilton.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders’ home opener for the 2024 season saw fans pack Regina’s Confederation Park prior to kickoff.
Will Riley is jumping into a new chapter of his life.
A Prairie province previously thought to be the tornado capital of Canada has been dethroned by Ontario, according to new data by tornado researchers out of Western University.
Waterloo regional police have arrested a Cambridge man they say committed arson several times in the area.
A tornado watch was issued for Saskatoon on Sunday afternoon, with city facilities preparing to close on short notice in the event of an outbreak of severe thunderstorms.
A stressful moment for several people on a northern Ontario highway was captured on camera last week.
London fire crews were kept busy overnight after flames broke out at a vacant building on Cabell Street. Multiple crews were on scene at 720 Cabell St. for what was described as a, "Defensive attack with aerial operations."
Police said the accused and the victim were known to each other and the accused is being held in custody pending a court appearance.
Crews were called to the scene on Summit Avenue near Oxford Street just after 6:30 a.m. after a caller reported seeing smoke coming from the home.
NTP confirms a tornado touched down in CFB Borden on Saturday.
Enviroment Canada agrees we've had the soggiest spring in more than three decades.
Serious crash closes Essa Road in Barrie Monday morning.
Chatham-Kent police say emergency crews are responding to a fire and explosions in Merlin.
Hundreds of people turned out for a vigil in Harrow on Sunday evening to remember a mother, father and two children who were found dead in a home last week.
It's winner-take-all tonight in Florida as the Edmonton Oilers try to become the the first Canadian NHL team to win a championship since the early 1990s.
Hundreds of mourners gathered at a vigil in Surrey Bend Regional Park Saturday evening to honour Tori Dunn, who was killed in Surrey, B.C.'s Port Kells neighbourhood last weekend.
A B.C. model and actor is helping people with vitiligo come together and share their stories with a support group he co-founded.
Having a father working for the Golden State Warriors and former NBA star Steve Nash for an uncle, college hockey player of the year and the presumptive No. 1 NHL draft pick Macklin Celebrin, likes to think he’s got game.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 97 in the B.C. Interior early Friday afternoon as emergency crews were responding a school bus crash that caused “numerous” injuries to those on board.
National Indigenous People’s Day celebrations got an early start today.
The resurgence of the Oilers in the NHL finals might be a tough pill for hockey fans in Calgary to swallow, but down in Lethbridge, they’re giving Friday night’s Game 6 the big screen treatment.
Parks officials say two hikers injured in an Alberta bear attack last week are now out of hospital.
This weekend, the City of Elliot Lake will be rocking out for the 2024 Heritage Days Street Dance.
Ontario Provincial Police in Dryden, Ont., arrested two people during an ATV patrol within the city.
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.
Water bombers from Quebec and Ontario will soon be helping battle wildfires in Newfoundland and Labrador.
Historic monuments adorning the National War Memorial in downtown St. John’s, N.L. are being restored to their full glory this week ahead of Memorial Day ceremonies.
