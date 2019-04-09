European researchers to drill for ancient Antarctic ice
Round thread ice-core-drill coupling with tool on the outside and a piece of compacted ice chips inside during a field test close to the EGRIP Camp in Greenland (Alfred Wegener Institute/Jan Tell)
The Associated Press
Published Tuesday, April 9, 2019 6:45AM EDT
BERLIN -- A group of 14 European scientific institutions plan to retrieve the world's oldest ice as part of research into past climate change.
The consortium led by the Germany-based Alfred Wegener Institute said Tuesday it has identified an area in Antarctica, nicknamed "Little Dome C," that should harbour ice as old as 1.5 million years.
So-called ice core measurements are crucial for scientists' understanding of past climatic changes on Earth and the models they use to predict future global warming or cooling.
Current ice core measurements provide reliable data going back only about 800,000 years.
At a meeting in Vienna, the institutes said they spent the past three years working with American, Australian, Japanese and Russian colleagues using radar to determine the best possible site for drilling.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Ancient shipwreck to be made accessible to divers in Greece
- U.S. colleges halt work with Huawei following federal charges
- Looters likely scouring sunken treasures off Nova Scotia, experts warn
- Saint-Jacques spacewalk cements Canada's place in forefront of exploration: Dave Williams
- Global warming is shrinking glaciers faster than thought