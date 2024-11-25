Sci-Tech

EU says Bluesky is violating information disclosure rules

BRUSSELS -

Bluesky, the rapidly growing social media platform, is violating EU regulations by failing to disclose important details, a European Commission spokesperson told reporters during a daily briefing on Monday.

“All platforms in the EU even the smallest ones which are below the threshold, which is the case for Bluesky,  have to have a dedicated page on their website where it says how many user numbers they have in the EU and where they are legally established. This is not the case for Bluesky as of today,” the spokesperson said.

He also stated that since Bluesky falls below the threshold and is not classified as a Very Large Platform under the EU's Digital Services Act, the commission has not yet reached out to the company.

Instead, it has contacted the 27 national governments to check "if they can find any trace of Bluesky."

Bluesky did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

(Reporting by Charlotte Van Campenhout, Editing by Louise Heavens)

