EU: Facebook can be forced to take down certain material
Published Thursday, October 3, 2019 6:25AM EDT
BRUSSELS -- The European Union's highest court says that Facebook can be ordered by an individual member state to remove or block access to material which was previously declared unlawful and says that it can have a worldwide impact.
The European Court of Justice ruling on Thursday is seen as a defeat for Facebook as it could increase their responsibility for what is appearing on the internet.
The court ruled after an Austrian Greens politician sued the internet company in her home nation to remove comments which she considered bad for her reputation and insulting in a post which could be seen by any Facebook user.
