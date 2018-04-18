Ethicist foresees choosing your baby from dozens of embryos
A trophectoderm biopsy, in which cells from the outer layer of an embryo that develop into the placenta and amniotic membranes are removed and can be used for genetic testing is seen in this photo released in in Jan. 2018. (ASRM via AP)Wedn
Malcolm Ritter, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, April 18, 2018 1:24AM EDT
NEW YORK - A prominent biomedical ethics expert says that in 20 to 40 years, many prospective parents may choose from dozens of embryos to become their babies.
Hank Greely, a Stanford University law professor, says the couples would be provided with genetic information about each embryo to help make the choice.
That's a possible outcome if scientists can learn how to make lots of eggs from the skin cells of a woman. So far, that transformation has been achieved only in skin cells of mice.
Greely figures the main attraction would be the chance to avoid terrible childhood diseases. Genetic information about tendencies in behavioural traits like intelligence might be included, but he thinks any predictions would be imprecise.