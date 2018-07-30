Entangled North Atlantic right whale in Bay of Fundy: DFO
A North Atlantic right whale appears at the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass., on March 28, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Michael Dwyer)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, July 30, 2018 10:28PM EDT
GRAND MANAN, N.B. -- Fisheries and Oceans Canada says an entangled North Atlantic right whale has been spotted off Grand Manan, N.B.
It says the Grand Manan Whale and Seabird Research Station is tracking the whale.
The department says the Campobello Whale Rescue Team is unable to respond to assess the whale's condition due to an issue with their vessel and deteriorating weather conditions.
It says the forecast shows continued poor weather for the next two days.
The DFO says it will monitor the situation via aerial surveillance.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Iroquois artifacts uncovered in downtown Montreal date back to 14th century
- California lawmaker sued for blocking critics' Twitter feeds
- Entangled North Atlantic right whale in Bay of Fundy: DFO
- Toronto students become published scientists after worms-in-space experiment
- Sky's no limit: Japan firm to fly wedding plaques into space