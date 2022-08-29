Engine problem leads NASA to scrub launch of new moon rocket
A fuel leak and then an engine problem during final liftoff preparations led NASA to scrub the launch of its mighty new moon rocket Monday morning on a shakedown flight with three test dummies aboard.
The next launch attempt will not take place until Friday at the earliest.
As precious minutes ticked away, NASA repeatedly stopped and started the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket with nearly one million gallons of super-cold hydrogen and oxygen because of a leak of highly explosive hydrogen in the same place that saw seepage during a dress rehearsal back in the spring.
Then, NASA ran into new trouble when it was unable to properly chill one of the rocket's four main engines, officials said. Engineers continued working to pinpoint the source of the problem after the launch postponement was announced.
"This is a very complicated machine, a very complicated system, and all those things have to work, and you don't want to light the candle until it's ready to go," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.
Referring to launch delays, Nelson said: "It's just part of the space business and it's part of, particularly, a test flight."
The rocket was set to lift off on a flight to propel a crew capsule into orbit around the moon. The six-week mission was scheduled to end with the capsule returning to Earth in a splashdown in the Pacific in October.
The 322-foot (98-meter) spaceship is the most powerful rocket ever built by NASA, out-muscling even the Saturn V that the Apollo astronauts rode.
As for when NASA might make another liftoff attempt, launch commentator Derrol Nail said engineers were still analyzing the engine problem and "we must wait to see what shakes out from their test data."
No astronauts were inside the rocket's Orion capsule. Instead, the test dummies, fitted with sensors to measure vibration, cosmic radiation and other conditions, were strapped in for the shakedown flight, meant to stress-test the spacecraft and push it to its limits in ways that would never be attempted with humans aboard.
Even though no one was on board, thousands of people jammed the coast to see the rocket soar. Vice President Kamala Harris was among the VIPs who arrived for the event.
Assuming the shakedown flight goes well, astronauts will strap in for the second mission and fly around the moon and back as soon as 2024. A two-person lunar landing could follow by the end of 2025.
The problems seen Monday were reminiscent of NASA's space shuttle era, when hydrogen fuel leaks disrupted countdowns and delayed a string of launches back in 1990.
Later in the morning, NASA also officials spotted what they feared was a crack or some other defect on the core stage -- the big orange fuel tank with four main engines on it -- but they later said it appeared to be just a buildup of frost in a crevice of the insulating foam.
Launch director Charlie Blackwell-Thompson and her team also had to deal with a communication problem involving the Orion capsule.
Engineers scrambled to understand an 11-minute delay in the communication lines between launch control and Orion that cropped up late Sunday. Though the problem had cleared by Monday morning, NASA needed to know why it happened before committing to a launch.
Regardless of all the technical snags, thunderstorms ultimately would have prevented a liftoff. Dark clouds gathered over the launch site as soon as Blackwell-Thompson halted the countdown, with thunder echoing across the coast.
------
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute's Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
Federal task force says Canada's passport, airport and immigration delays improving but still 'a lot of work to do'
The federal task force created to improve service delays says that after spending the summer addressing the significant lineups and wait times experienced by Canadians at airports, passport offices, and those waiting for immigration applications to be processed, the situation is starting to improve but 'we're not out of the woods yet.'
Barrie reeling after 6 young adults killed in single-vehicle collision
Flags have been lowered to half-mast after six young adults from Barrie, north of Toronto, were killed in a single-vehicle collision at a construction site.
Trudeau calls for leaders to take united stance after Freeland confronted in Alberta
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for political leaders to take a united stance against threats of violence and intimidation on Sunday, days after his deputy was confronted in Alberta by a man who repeatedly yelled profanity at her and called her a traitor.
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
'I kept it a secret': Former naval officer speaks out about sexual abuse and addiction
A former member of the Royal Canadian Navy is speaking out about sexual assault in the forces and her subsequent struggle with addiction. Mia Lynch, once a proud member of the Royal Canadian Navy, says her pride turned into pain not long after enlisting.
Russia to hold sweeping joint war games with China, others
Russia said Monday it will launch sweeping military drills in the country's east that will involve forces from China -- a show of increasingly close defence ties between Moscow and Beijing amid tensions with the West over the Kremlin's action in Ukraine.
Last member of indigenous tribe dies in Brazil after resisting contact for decades
The last remaining member of an uncontacted Brazilian indigenous tribe has died, Brazil's indigenous protection agency, Funai, said Saturday.
Arcade Fire singer Win Butler denies multiple allegations of sexual misconduct
The lead singer of Montreal-based rock band Arcade Fire has released a statement in response to a media report that includes multiple allegations of sexual misconduct.
