Endangered right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence, feds hope to test
A North Atlantic right whale appears at the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass., on March 28, 2018. (Michael Dwyer / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, June 4, 2019 10:35PM EDT
OTTAWA - An endangered right whale has been found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence.
Fisheries and Oceans Canada says the carcass was discovered during a surveillance flight.
The department says it is working with the Marine Animal Response Society, the Quebec Marine Mammal Emergency Response Network and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to find the whale.
The hope is to recover the carcass so tests can be done to determine how it died.
No right whales died in Canadian waters last year, but 12 were found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in 2017.
Necropsies on seven of those whales found four died from trauma consistent with vessel collisions, while two deaths were the result of entanglement in fishing gear.
