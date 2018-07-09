Elon Musk sends 'tiny submarine' to Thailand, may arrive too late for rescue mission
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 9, 2018 9:52AM EDT
Elon Musk's Space X rocket company has dispatched a "kid-sized submarine" that could help boys trapped in a flooded Thailand cave.
Musk posted videos on Twitter of the aluminum sub being tested at a swimming pool Sunday midafternoon California time. Following the tests, Musk tweeted that the sub was placed on a 17-hour flight to Thailand.
Four of the boys were rescued on Sunday. Four ambulances left the area of the flooded cave on Monday, suggesting that a total of eight of the 13 trapped people have now been extracted.
A spokesman for Musk's Boring Co. tunneling unit, which has four engineers at the cave, has said Thai officials requested the device, which could potentially help the children through narrow, flooded cave passageways.
Simulating maneuvering through a narrow passage pic.twitter.com/2z01Ut3vxJ— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 9, 2018
Testing underwater in LA pool pic.twitter.com/CDO2mtjP2D— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 8, 2018
July 8, 2018
July 8, 2018
