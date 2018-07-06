

Ben Cousins, CTVNews.ca Staff





Tesla CEO Elon Musk is sending a team of engineers to Thailand to help emergency crews rescue a group of youth soccer players who have been trapped deep in a cave for nearly two weeks.

A group of 12 youth soccer players and one coach have been stuck in the cave since June 23 after floodwaters blocked off the exit. Crews located the boys about two kilometres from the cave’s entrance following nine days of searching.

Musk, also the founder of space exploration company SpaceX and tunnelling firm The Boring Company, said on Twitter he intends to send a team of engineers from both companies to help in the rescue efforts.

“SpaceX (and) Boring Co. engineers headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to (the government),” he tweeted. “There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person.”

The rescue operation has proven challenging to date as swimming to safety could take about five hours and would require navigating through tight and dark passageways.

Scuba diving has already proven treacherous for even the most experienced divers. On Thursday, a former Thai Navy SEAL fell unconscious while swimming through the cave and could not be revived.

Some of the kids have also indicated they cannot swim and are already weak from not eating.

Rescue crews have also been working to drain the water so the boys would not be as reliant on scuba diving to get to safety, but heavy rain expected Saturday could complicate the matter.

Musk said The Boring Company’s drilling capabilities might be able to help drop in battery packs and pumps from above.

“Boring Co. has advanced ground penetrating radar (and) is pretty good at digging holes,” Musk tweeted. “Don’t know if pump rate is limited by electric power or pumps are too small. If so, could dropship fully charged powerpacks and pumps.”

Cave rescue experts have said the safest course of action might be to wait for Thailand’s monsoon season to end, but that could take months and oxygen levels in the cave continue to dwindle.

Musk floated the idea of inserting a nylon tube through the underwater passageways for the boys to walk through.

He estimates an inflatable tube would use up to 1,000 times less power than pumping water and could free the boys after a 40-minute walk instead of a five-hour swim.

