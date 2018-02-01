Elon Musk sells 20,000 flamethrowers in less than a week
A flamethrower designed by Elon Musk's Boring Company is shown in this photo from his Instagram account.
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 11:15AM EST
Elon Musk is all out of flamethrowers.
The billionaire inventor says all 20,000 of the shotgun-sized flamethrowers designed and sold by his Boring company have all been spoken for. The totally functional, totally dangerous devices were put up for pre-order less than a week ago at US$500 a piece.
Musk touted them as a perfect item for dealing with the zombie apocalypse, although the case could be made for using one to launch a career in supervillainy.
The black-and-white weapons are slated to ship in the spring, along with a complimentary fire extinguisher, Musk says.
Flamethrowers sold out— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2018
All flamethrowers will ship with a complimentary boring fire extinguisher— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2018
Small detail, but each one will come with a serial number from 1 to 20,000 pic.twitter.com/ZBYEYO6zqu— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2018
