Elon Musk is all out of flamethrowers.

The billionaire inventor says all 20,000 of the shotgun-sized flamethrowers designed and sold by his Boring company have all been spoken for. The totally functional, totally dangerous devices were put up for pre-order less than a week ago at US$500 a piece.

Musk touted them as a perfect item for dealing with the zombie apocalypse, although the case could be made for using one to launch a career in supervillainy.

The black-and-white weapons are slated to ship in the spring, along with a complimentary fire extinguisher, Musk says.

Flamethrowers sold out — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2018

All flamethrowers will ship with a complimentary boring fire extinguisher — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 1, 2018