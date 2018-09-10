Visitors to Egypt’s ancient archeological site that is home to the Great Pyramids and the Great Sphinx now have a new attraction to feast their eyes on.

For the first time, members of the public were allowed inside a tomb dating back to the Sixth Dynasty.

The Tomb of Mehu is more than 4,000 years old, and is located in the Giza pyramid complex on the outskirts of Cairo.

It was first discovered in 1940 by Egyptologist Zaki Saad.

The ancient crypt is believed to have once belonged to a senior royal official named Mehu.

He was considered a high-ranking political advisor to King Pepi, and held 48 different titles that are inscribed on the chamber walls.

"This tomb of Mehu is very important because he was an important man, he was a vizier, he was a chief of the judges, he was also the director of the palace,” said Zahi Hawass, an archeologist and former Egyptian minister of antiquities, who attended the opening.

The restored vault features two rooms with walls adorned by bright paintings and drawings that depict unique aspects of ancient Egyptian life, like hunting, dancing rituals and the marriage of two crocodiles.

The tomb’s long narrow corridor leads to six chambers that also contain the burial sites for Mehu’s son Meren Ra (also known as Mery Re Ankh) and his grandson Heteb Kha (alsoHetep Ka II).

Government officials hope the tomb’s opening will provide a much-needed boost to the country’s tourism industry, which has suffered since an Egyptian political uprising began in 2011.

Egyptian Minister of Antiquities, Khaled El Anany, said he hopes the new attraction will revive interest from travellers around the world and show that “Egypt is safe”.