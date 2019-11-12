Efforts to control fish-killing lamprey in Great Lakes gets mixed results
A tribal fisherman holds a lamprey after it was caught along the Willamette River at the Willamette Falls during the annual Lamprey harvest Friday, June 17, 2016, south of Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Published Tuesday, November 12, 2019 12:25PM EST
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Officials say populations of fish-killing sea lamprey remain at near-historic lows in Lakes Michigan and Ontario but are above target levels in Lakes Huron, Superior and Erie.
The Great Lakes Fishery Commission issued a progress report Tuesday on containing the parasitic lampreys, which invaded the lakes in the last century from the Atlantic Ocean and threatened trout and other native species.
They use suction-cup mouths and razor-sharp teeth to feed on blood and body fluids of other fish, usually killing their hosts.
Crews use specially designed poisons and traps to control lamprey numbers.
The commission says Lake Huron populations are close to target levels and have held steady the past five years.
Although above target, numbers in Superior and Erie have dropped significantly since near-record highs were observed in 2017.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Efforts to control fish-killing lamprey in Great Lakes gets mixed results
- A Second World War submarine that was missing for 75 years has been found
- Strange disease threatens Caribbean coral reef
- Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit
- In the trenches at Vimy Ridge: How to take a virtual tour