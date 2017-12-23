Edward Snowden unveils phone app, Haven, to spy on spies
Seen in this 2013 file photo, Edward Snowden, who has confounded U.S. officials since his abrupt departure from the country two years ago, has found a new megaphone in Twitter. (AP / The Guardian)
Published Saturday, December 23, 2017 4:51PM EST
NEW YORK -- The former National Security Agency contractor who exposed U.S. government surveillance programs by disclosing classified material in 2013 has a new job: app developer.
Edward Snowden in a video message Friday unveiled a new phone app he helped create, called Haven, that aims to protect laptops from physical tampering.
Snowden says it's an open-source tool designed for human rights activists and other people at risk and it uses an Android phone's sensors to detect changes in a room.
The software was developed with the Freedom of Press Foundation and the Guardian Project. It has been greeted with mixed social media reactions, with some people celebrating its security capabilities and others saying they don't trust Snowden.
Snowden has lived in Russia since 2013, when the country gave him asylum, resisting U.S. pressure to extradite him.
Announcing a new mobile app project, built from a collaboration between @FreedomofPress and @guardianproject Learn more at https://t.co/2lzt7rH2SH aka https://t.co/vJkeAwKR8Q #keepwatch pic.twitter.com/Hk2Aos447Y— Haven (@gethavenapp) December 22, 2017
