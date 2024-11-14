Edinburgh Zoo blames fireworks for death of baby red panda

LONDON -

Zookeepers in Scotland have blamed pyrotechnics from annual Bonfire Night celebrations for the death of a baby red panda named Roxie.

The three-month-old died on Nov. 5 after choking on vomit that was believed to be caused by stress from the explosions that could be heard to mark Guy Fawkes Day, when fireworks and bonfires are lit to mark the failed plot in 1605 to blow up the British Parliament.

“Roxie had access to her den, but the frightening noises seem to have been too much for her," said Ben Supple, deputy chief executive of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, which owns Edinburgh Zoo. “Very sadly, she choked on her vomit on Bonfire Night and our vets believe this was probably a reaction to fireworks."

The red panda, a cat-sized nocturnal animal with reddish fur and a shaggy tail, is native to the eastern Himalayas and southwestern China.

While it is protected in India, Bhutan, China, Nepal and Myanmar, the species is threatened by habitat loss, human encroachment and poaching. Fewer than 10,000 remain in the wild.

The small mammals have a low chance of survival — even when born in captivity — and they are especially vulnerable in their first months. Studies show that as many as 60% don't reach their first birthday, according to the Toronto Zoo, which in August announced the death of one of two infant red pandas born there in June.

Roxie's mother, Ginger, died five days earlier but Roxie had been eating on her own and responding well to care, Supple said. Stress from fireworks in the days between Halloween on Oct. 31 and Guy Fawkes' Day could have been a contributing factor in the mother's death, he said.

Pet owners are well aware of the distress fireworks can cause dogs, cats, horses and other animals.

The Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals has campaigned for tighter restrictions and the zoo used the incident to call for a ban on fireworks sales and for only light, public pyrotechnic displays.

A petition to curb fireworks was signed by more than 1 million people and delivered to British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's office this month.

Police in Edinburgh said disorder on Bonfire Night had caused a state of alarm in the city this year. More than a dozen people have been arrested so far on allegations that include shooting fireworks at police officers and other anti-social behavior.

Scottish community safety minister Siobhian Brown said this had been the first year that local authorities could ban the use of fireworks in certain areas. She said it was now a matter for the U.K. government to take up.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Liberal Democrats in the Scottish Parliament, said current rules don't seem to be working and there may need to be a ban on noisy fireworks.

“This is extremely sad news. These are rare and beautiful creatures," said Cole-Hamilton. “The scenes across Edinburgh over the last few weeks have been anarchic and troubling."