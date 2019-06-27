

CTVNews.ca Staff





Dozens of drivers in Colorado learned a hard lesson about technology after a Google Maps detour led them astray and stranded in a field.

Connie Monsees was stuck in traffic on the way to the Denver International Airport, so she turned on Google Maps to see if there was an alternate route to get there.

She told a local ABC station the app suggested a route that projected to save 20 minutes on her commute, but it wasn’t before long the road she was on suddenly turned form pavement to dirt, which had become a muddy mess due to a recent rainfall.

“My thought was: ‘All these other cars are in front of me, so it must be OK,’” she said.

Monsees was able to trudge through the mud, but some other vehicles weren’t as lucky. Soon, those who couldn’t make it through caused a significant backup for everyone else.

“Why did Google send us out there to begin with? It just didn’t make any sense,” she said. “There was no turning back once you were there.”

Monsees said the road was clearly private and not meant for regular commuters, but Googlesaid the road was not marked as private on their system.

"While we always work to provide the best directions, issues can arise due to unforeseen circumstances such as weather,” the company wrote in a statement to CNN. “We encourage all drivers to follow local laws, stay attentive, and use their best judgment while driving."

Jayson Luber, a local traffic reporter who is related to Monsees, said drivers shouldn’t be so committed to what their phones are telling them.

“Google Maps isn’t perfect,” he said. “You need to know where you’re going.”

With files from CNN