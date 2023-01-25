Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump 's personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules, even if they are political candidates or world leaders.
“The public should be able to hear what their politicians are saying - the good, the bad and the ugly - so that they can make informed choices at the ballot box,” wrote Nick Clegg, Meta's vice president of global affairs.
Clegg added that when there is a “clear risk” to real-world harm, Meta will intervene.
“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” he wrote. Facebook suspended Trump on Jan. 7, 2021, for praising people engaged in violent acts at the Capitol a day earlier. But the company had resisted earlier calls - including from its own employees - to remove Trump's account.
Facebook is not only the world's largest social media site, but had been a crucial source of fundraising revenue for Trump's campaigns, which spent millions of dollars on the company's ads in 2016 and 2020. The move, which comes as Trump is ramping up his third run for the White House, will not only allow Trump to communicate directly with his 34 million followers - dramatically more than the 4.8 million who currently follow him on his own site, Truth Social - but will also allow him to resume direct fundraising. During the suspension, his supporters were able to raise money for him, but couldn't run ads directly from him or in his voice.
Responding to the news, Trump blasted Facebook's decision to suspend his account as he praised Truth Social.
“FACEBOOK, which has lost Billions of Dollars in value since “deplatforming” your favorite President, me, has just announced that they are reinstating my account. Such a thing should never again happen to a sitting President, or anybody else who is not deserving of retribution!” he wrote.
Other social media companies, including Snapchat, where he remains suspended, also kicked him off their platforms following the insurrection. He was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. He has not tweeted yet.
Civil rights groups and others on the left were quick to denounce Meta's move. Letting Trump back on Facebook sends a signal to other figures with large online audiences that they may break the rules without lasting consequences, said Heidi Beirich, founder of the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism and a member of a group called the Real Facebook Oversight Board that has criticized the platform's efforts.
“I am not surprised but it is a disaster,” Beirich said of Meta's decision. “Facebook created loopholes for Trump that he went right through. He incited an insurrection on Facebook. And now he's back.”
NAACP President Derrick Johnson blasted the decision as “a prime example of putting profits above people's safety” and a “grave mistake.”
“It's quite astonishing that one can spew hatred, fuel conspiracies, and incite a violent insurrection at our nation's Capitol building, and Mark Zuckerberg still believes that is not enough to remove someone from his platforms,” he said.
But Jameel Jaffer, executive director of the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University called the reinstatement “the right call - not because the former president has any right to be on the platform but because the public has an interest in hearing directly from candidates for political office.”
The ACLU also called it the right move.
“Like it or not, President Trump is one of the country's leading political figures and the public has a strong interest in hearing his speech. Indeed, some of Trump's most offensive social media posts ended up being critical evidence in lawsuits filed against him and his administration,” said Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the American Civil Liberties Union. “The biggest social media companies are central actors when it comes to our collective ability to speak - and hear the speech of others - online. They should err on the side of allowing a wide range of political speech, even when it offends.”
Clegg said that in light of his previous violations, Trump now faces heightened penalties for repeat offenses. Such penalties “will apply to other public figures whose accounts are reinstated from suspensions related to civil unrest under our updated protocol.”
If Trump - or anyone else - posts material that doesn't violate Facebook's rules but is otherwise harmful and could lead to events such as the Jan. 6 insurrection, Meta says it will not remove it but it may limit its reach. This includes praising the QAnon conspiracy theory or trying to delegitimize an upcoming election.
Meta said Trump's accounts will be restored in the coming weeks on Facebook and on Instagram. Banned from mainstream social media, Trump has been relying on Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.
While Trump has insisted publicly that he has no intention of returning to Twitter, he has been discussing doing so in recent weeks, according to two people familiar with the plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations.
Though it has been eclipsed culturally by newer rivals like TikTok, Facebook remains the world's largest social media site and is an incredibly powerful political platform, particularly among older Americans, who are most likely to vote and give money to campaigns.
Throughout his tenure as president, Trump's use of social media posed a significant challenge to major social media platforms trying to balance the public's need to hear from their elected leaders with worries about misinformation, harassment and incitement of violence.
“In a healthier information ecosystem, the decisions of a single company would not carry such immense political significance, and we hope that new platforms will emerge to challenge the hegemony of the social media giants,” the ACLU's Romero said.
Associated Press Writer David Klepper in Washington and AP Technology Writer Frank Bajak in Boston contributed to this story.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature
Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING | Storm brings in heavy snow to Ontario, expected to bring downpour to the Atlantic
As much of Southern Ontario is hit with a powerful snowstorm, a mix of heavy snow turning into rain is expected to hit Atlantic Canada as the weather system moves further east.
'It's disheartening': At least 66 more potential graves found at site of former B.C residential school
A First Nation in British Columbia has announced the discovery of at least 66 additional potential graves at the site of a former residential school where 93 were found last year.
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
How entrepreneurship is helping some Canadians overcome their mental health struggles
A Canadian charity is helping individuals with mental health struggles -- not with medication or therapy -- but by helping applicants start their own businesses.
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
Most Canadians pessimistic about Canada’s economy, survey finds
A new survey from Research Co. shows that most of Canadians are not happy with the current economy and that their financial status have worsened over the past six months.
Justin Trudeau swarmed by group of 'angry' protesters as he walked into Hamilton restaurant
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has called a group of protesters who swarmed him outside a Hamilton, Ont. restaurant on Tuesday a 'handful of angry people.'
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former U.S. President Donald Trump 's personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Canada
-
'It's disheartening': At least 66 more potential graves found at site of former B.C residential school
A First Nation in British Columbia has announced the discovery of at least 66 additional potential graves at the site of a former residential school where 93 were found last year.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Storm brings in heavy snow to Ontario, expected to bring downpour to the Atlantic
As much of Southern Ontario is hit with a powerful snowstorm, a mix of heavy snow turning into rain is expected to hit Atlantic Canada as the weather system moves further east.
-
Toronto Pearson Airport cancels 25% of flights as snowstorm hammers southern Ontario
Toronto Pearson International Airport is cancelling hundreds of flights on Wednesday as a heavy snowstorm hammers the city.
-
'A survival problem': Canadian-Armenian woman describes life in blockade amid Armenia-Azerbaijan unrest
Huri Zohrabyan is among 120,000 people living in the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, a landlocked enclave populated mainly by ethnic Armenians but recognized internationally as part of Azerbaijan. In December 2022, the only road connecting the region to Armenia and the outside world was blockaded. As a result, food, medicine and gas are in dangerously short supply.
-
Hundreds of deer descended on a Sask. farmer's property. Then the coyotes came.
A Sask. farmer says his property has been overrun with hundreds of deer, bringing predators and disease with them, and is pleading to the provincial government for a long-term solution.
-
Sask. woman in critical condition after 'rogue wave' incident on honeymoon in Mexico
A Saskatchewan woman is recovering in a hospital in Mexico during what was supposed to have been one of the happiest trips of her life.
World
-
Homosexuality not a crime, Pope Francis says
Pope Francis criticized laws that criminalize homosexuality as 'unjust,' saying God loves all his children just as they are and called on Catholic bishops who support the laws to welcome LGBTQ2S+ people into the church.
-
Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts
A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder.
-
After U.S. offer, Germany unleashes Leopard tanks for Ukraine
Germany and the United States said Wednesday they will send tanks to Ukraine, the first stage of a co-ordinated effort by the West to provide dozens of the heavy weapons to help Kyiv break battlefield stalemates as Russia's invasion enters its 12th month.
-
Warnings boy had gun ignored before he shot teacher
Concerned staff warned administrators at a Virginia elementary school three times that a 6-year-old boy had a gun and was threatening other students in the hours before he shot and wounded a teacher, but the administration 'was paralyzed by apathy' and didn't call police, remove the boy from class or lock down the school, the wounded teacher's lawyer said Wednesday.
-
Top UN woman urges Muslims: Move Taliban into 21st century
The highest-ranking woman at the United Nations said Wednesday she used everything in her “toolbox” during meetings with Taliban ministers to try to reverse their crackdown on Afghan women and girls, and she urged Muslim countries to help the Taliban move from the “13th century to the 21st.”
-
Report: Much of Africa less safe, democratic than in 2012
A new report on African governance released Wednesday finds much of the continent is "less safe, secure and democratic" than it was 10 years ago, citing a surge in military coups and armed conflicts.
Politics
-
Canada may be turning corner on inflation, but Bank of Canada governor not ruling out 'mild recession'
Governor of the Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem says he thinks Canada is 'turning the corner' on inflation, but he isn't ruling out that the country could enter a 'mild recession.' In an English-language broadcast exclusive interview with CTV National News Ottawa Bureau Chief Joyce Napier, Macklem encouraged Canadians to prepare a 'buffer' to withstand 'tougher times.'
-
Date set for Trudeau to meet with premiers to talk health deals
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that he’s invited premiers to Ottawa for a 'working meeting' to discuss a health-care funding deal, on Feb. 7.
-
Pressure builds for Canada to send tanks to Ukraine after Germany gives OK
Pressure is building for Canada to send some of its Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine after Germany decided to provide the heavy weapons and allow other countries to do the same.
Health
-
When a teen boy developed an eating disorder, his family felt they'd 'lost him.' Now, he's sharing his story
Aware of the stereotypes and lack of knowledge about male eating disorders, a Canadian teen is sharing his story, hoping it helps others open up.
-
30-year study finds head injuries associated with 2 to 3 times higher mortality rates in adults
New research indicates that head injuries are associated with two to three times higher mortality rates in adults, with neurodegenerative diseases more likely following instances of head trauma.
-
More answers needed on U.S. FDA's proposal for annual COVID shot: Bogoch
There are still many unanswered questions involving the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's recent proposal for an annual COVID-19 shot, infectious diseases specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says.
Sci-Tech
-
Donald Trump is reinstated to Facebook after 2-year ban
Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former U.S. President Donald Trump 's personal account, ending a two-year suspension it imposed in the wake of the Jan. 6 insurrection.
-
Teachers are lining up for a ChatGPT detector created by this 22-year-old in Toronto
As awe-struck Internet users obsessed over the wondrous abilities of ChatGPT, a 22-year-old in Toronto was feverishly crafting a tool to detect its misuse.
-
Microsoft reports outage for Teams, Outlook, other services
Microsoft said it's seeing some improvement to problems with its online services including the Teams messaging platform and Outlook email system after users around the world reported outages Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Actor Esme Bianco, Marilyn Manson settle sex abuse lawsuit
"Game of Thrones" actor Esme Bianco has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with rocker Marilyn Manson in which she alleged sexual, physical and emotional abuse, attorneys for both sides said Wednesday.
-
'Rick and Morty' creator Justin Roiland dropped by Hulu after abuse charges
Hulu on Wednesday became the second television company to cut ties with 'Rick and Morty' creator Justin Roiland after felony domestic abuse charges against him were revealed.
-
Serena Williams, Kristen Bell, North West join cast of 'Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie'
Tennis champion Serena Williams and "Frozen" star Kristen Bell are among the names joining the Paw Patrol movie sequel.
Business
-
Here are the companies that have announced Canadian layoffs so far in 2023
More than 1,000 Canadians have been, or will be, affected by layoffs announced by Canadian and American companies so far this year.
-
How entrepreneurship is helping some Canadians overcome their mental health struggles
A Canadian charity is helping individuals with mental health struggles -- not with medication or therapy -- but by helping applicants start their own businesses.
-
Most Canadians pessimistic about Canada’s economy, survey finds
A new survey from Research Co. shows that most of Canadians are not happy with the current economy and that their financial status have worsened over the past six months.
Lifestyle
-
Rare Canadian stamp bought for $292,500 at Ottawa auction
A rare, mint condition Canadian stamp, dating back to before Confederation, sold for nearly $300,000 at an Ottawa auction.
-
How entrepreneurship is helping some Canadians overcome their mental health struggles
A Canadian charity is helping individuals with mental health struggles -- not with medication or therapy -- but by helping applicants start their own businesses.
-
There's actually a presale for Oreo's newest flavour
In the past, Oreo has partnered with Lady Gaga, Pokemon and Ritz on new limited-time flavours. Now, it's working with itself and Martha Stewart on a limited-edition cookie dubbed 'the Most OREO OREO.'
Sports
-
Scandal hits another Olympic sport in France -- handball
The head of France's professional handball league resigned Wednesday after pleading guilty to child corruption and child pornography charges -- the country's latest sports scandal before it hosts next year's Paris Olympics.
-
IOC seeks pathway to let Russians compete at Paris Olympics
The IOC made clear Wednesday it wants Russians to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes, in defiance of Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call to exclude them entirely.
-
High-profile Canadian pairs skating coach guilty of sex assault, gross indecency
A renowned ex-coach in Canadian pairs skating was found guilty Wednesday of sexual assault and gross indecency dating back nearly 40 years.
Autos
-
Victoria car company expects luxury cars to sell for millions at U.S. auction
A Victoria company that buys and sells premium automobiles from all over the world is gearing up for an extraordinary auction.
-
Edmunds: The pros and cons of software running your car
Software was a big theme for automakers attending CES 2023 in January. BMW, Stellantis, Volkswagen and a joint venture between Honda and Sony showed off upcoming or concept vehicles that are significantly reliant on computers and code. The takeaway was clear: More and more vehicles will be run top to bottom by software, not hardware. In some cases, the future is already here.
-
U.S. to test nuclear-powered spacecraft by 2027
The United States plans to test a spacecraft engine powered by nuclear fission by 2027 as part of a long-term NASA effort to demonstrate more efficient methods of propelling astronauts to Mars in the future, the space agency’s chief said on Tuesday.