'Don't feed the fatberg': Huge fat mass blocks English sewer
Published Wednesday, January 9, 2019 9:00AM EST
LONDON - Officials say a giant "fatberg" -- a mass of hardened fat, oil and baby wipes measuring 64 metres long -- has been found blocking a sewer in a southwestern English town.
Andrew Roantree, of South West Water, says it will "take our sewer team around eight weeks to dissect this monster in exceptionally challenging work conditions."
He urged the public not to pour grease down the drain, or flush baby wipes down the toilet, adding: "Don't feed the fatberg."
The revolting fat mass was discovered in drains in the coastal town of Sidmouth. In 2017, a 250-metre-long fatberg was found in sewers beneath Whitechapel in east London. A chunk of that later went on display at the Museum of London, nestled inside transparent boxes.
