DNA reveals woman was on famed 17th century Swedish warship

The royal warship Vasa is seen at the Vasamuseet museum in Stockholm, April 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Scanpix Sweden, Anders Wiklund, File) The royal warship Vasa is seen at the Vasamuseet museum in Stockholm, April 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Scanpix Sweden, Anders Wiklund, File)

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal

Dan Riskin reports on a region in Antarctica where ice is forming despite the fact that surrounding areas are melting.

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

An extraordinary moment in U.S. history is set to soon unfold in a Manhattan courthouse on Tuesday: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces multiple election-related investigations, will surrender to face criminal charges stemming from 2016 hush money payments.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters upon arriving at Trump Tower in New York, on April 3, 2023. (Yuki Iwamura /AP)

Alberta premier to file legal action over 'misinformation'

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith fired back at allegations of her interference with the province's justice system since she took office, calling them "inaccurate, misleading and likely defamatory reporting," and said legal action will soon be taken.

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social