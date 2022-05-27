'Distinct possibility' of visible Tau Herculid meteor shower in Monday night skies
Space enthusiasts could be in for a treat Monday as the Tau Herculid meteor shower is expected to light up the sky – depending on the speed and distance of the meteoroids.
According to NASA, Earth will pass through debris trails left from a broken comet that was shattered in 1995.
If these fragments from comet 73P/Schwassmann-Washmann (SW3) were ejected at speeds twice as normal, onlookers can expect a radiant show.
However, predictions for what to expect a range from a never-seen-before event to possibly nothing at all.
“(A meteor shower) is a distinct possibility. We just don't know how much debris arose from the break up of the common nucleus back in 1995,” Paul Delaney, professor of physics and astronomy at York University, told CTV News Channel Monday.
“There could be a ton of stuff, literally tons of stuff that rain into our atmosphere tonight. Or it all could have sort of dissipated over the last 20-25 years.”
“But, it could be absolutely spectacular … what we call a meteor storm.”
NASA’s Meteoroid Environment Office lead Bill Cooke described the shower as an “all-or-nothing” event.
“If the debris from SW3 was traveling more than 220 miles per hour (354 kilometres per hour) when it separated from the comet, we might see a nice meteor shower. If the debris had slower ejection speeds, then nothing will make it to Earth and there will be no meteors from this comet,” Cooke said in NASA’s blog post.
“It would be a really spectacular meteor storm, people are even quoting up to 1,000, meteors that would be visible per hour,” astrophysicist and coordinator for the Institute for Research on Exoplanets at the Université de Montréal, Nathalie Ouellette told CTVNews.ca in a phone interview Friday.
In comparison, a typical shower averages one meteor every minute, roughly 60 an hour, said Outtlete. However, the speed and direction of the fragments will ultimately decide how much of a spectacle onlookers will get.
“The issue is that because it's the first time that we're passing through this debris field, it might be that we're actually going to pass just in front of it and we're going to miss most of the really good big chunks,” she said.
While the actual speed of the Tau Herculid shower will be slow, reaching speeds of just 16 kilometres per second (10 miles per second), the potential for a spectacle is still there as the actual size of the mass distribution of the meteroid is unknown, according to the International Meteor Organization.
Additionally, the current new moon will allow for better optics during the shower.
“Typically if you have a full moon during a meteor shower it’s not so good because the moon is drowning out any shooting stars,” Ouellette explained.
“Because we have a new moon we’re actually going to have a pretty dark sky so that’s one piece of good news.”
SW3 was discovered in 1930 by German observers Arnold Schwassmann and Arno Arthur Wachmann. The comet was faint for most of its years until 1995 when it became 600 times brighter after being shattered and it dragged debris on its trail.
According to NASA, North American onlookers can look out for the shower at 1 a.m. for those on the East Coast and 10 p.m. for those on the West Coast.
Ouellette’s advice to observers is to set up in a dark area and arrive early to allow your eyes to adjust to the darkness.
“It takes about 20 minutes for your eyes to get used to a dark sky so be patient and whatever you do, do not look at your phone because you’ll ruin your eyes for the next 20 minutes if you do,” she said.
With files from Rhythm Sachdeva
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on the ecological impact of invasive earthworms
Dan Riskin on whether or not rainforests can bounce back
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
Canada adds Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, to the sanctions list
Canada has imposed sanctions on Alina Kabaeva, who is reportedly the girlfriend of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
'I was scared to report it': Active military member speaks out about facing sexual violence
An active member of the Royal Canadian Navy says he is a military sexual assault survivor who wants meaningful change to come from former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour’s report on sexual misconduct in the armed forces.
Closing arguments made in case of Alberta father, son accused of murdering hunters
A father and son accused of murdering two Métis hunters defended themselves, their lawyers said during closing statements at trial, while the prosecution argued it was a case of taking the law into one’s own hands.
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
Do you have to repay CERB? We want to hear from you
Out of the millions of Canadians who received financial aid from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands are now being told they did not qualify for the benefit and are required to repay that money to the Canada Revenue Agency.
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
Canada
-
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
-
Hot summer temperatures, big storms to sweep much of Canada, Weather Network predicts
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
-
Public barred from listening as another senior Mountie testifies before N.S. shooting inquiry
The second of two senior Mounties is testifying today about his role in the RCMP's response to the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia that claimed 22 lives.
-
Do you have to repay CERB? We want to hear from you
Out of the millions of Canadians who received financial aid from the federal government during the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands are now being told they did not qualify for the benefit and are required to repay that money to the Canada Revenue Agency.
-
Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
-
N.B. MP to meet with federal finance minister in a bid to save Grand Manan Island's only bank
A New Brunswick MP says he plans to meet with Canada’s finance minister in a bid to save Grand Manan’s only bank.
World
-
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students -- the start of summer break. Instead, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.
-
Queen's jubilee draws protests and apathy in Commonwealth
After seven decades on the throne, Queen Elizabeth II is widely viewed in the U.K. as a rock in turbulent times. But in Britain's former colonies, many see her as an anchor to an imperial past whose damage still lingers.
-
All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash; autopsies begin
Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal, the airline said Tuesday.
-
Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer acquitted of lying to FBI
A lawyer for Hillary Clinton's 2016 U.S. presidential campaign was acquitted Tuesday of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election.
-
US$2M relic stolen, angel statue beheaded at Brooklyn church
Police say someone busted into the altar at a New York City church, stole a US$2 million gold relic and removed the head from a statue of an angel at some point late last week.
-
Sea feud with China flares as Marcos prepares for presidency
The Philippine government announced Tuesday a new diplomatic protest against China over disputes in the South China Sea, a long-thorny issue that has flared anew as the next Philippine president prepares to take office next month.
Politics
-
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
-
Government failing disabled veterans with delays, long wait times: AG
The federal government is failing to keep its promise to care for veterans, Canada's auditor general declared on Tuesday as she called for a real plan to ensure ill and injured ex-soldiers aren't forced to wait months and years for the support they need.
-
'I was scared to report it': Active military member speaks out about facing sexual violence
An active member of the Royal Canadian Navy says he is a military sexual assault survivor who wants meaningful change to come from former Supreme Court Justice Louise Arbour’s report on sexual misconduct in the armed forces.
Health
-
Changing our DNA: 'The age of human therapeutic gene editing is here'
In his Harvard lab, geneticist David Liu and his team have invented new ways to repair mutated genes that are less damaging to DNA than prior technologies. One of his lab's innovations is called a base editor, which he used last year to cure progeria in mice.
-
Monkeypox kills 9 in Congo; first death in Nigeria in 2022
Nine people have died of monkeypox in Congo in 2022 while Nigeria has recorded its first death from the disease this year, the countries' health authorities said, even as at least 20 countries continue to grapple with sudden outbreaks not seen in years.
-
Pulse oximeters and COVID: Are they less accurate for Black and Hispanic patients?
Black and Hispanic COVID-19 patients in the U.S. face significantly delayed treatment that may be associated with inaccurate pulse oximetry readings, a new study out of Johns Hopkins Medicine suggests, adding to a growing body of research that examines racial and ethnic biases and discrepancies and the impact on patients receiving care.
Sci-Tech
-
'Distinct possibility' of visible Tau Herculid meteor shower in Monday night skies
Fragments of a comet broken nearly 30 years ago could potentially light up the night sky Monday as experts predict an 'all or nothing' spectacle.
-
Researchers detect numerous supermassive black holes inside of dying galaxies in our local universe
Supermassive black holes may have the power to 'quench' star formation in their galaxies, according to a new study that detected numerous supermassive black holes from early on in our local universe's life.
-
Egypt displays trove of newly discovered ancient artifacts
Egypt on Monday displayed a trove of ancient artifacts dating back 2,500 years that the country's antiquities authorities said were recently unearthed at the famed necropolis of Saqqara near Cairo.
Entertainment
-
Childhood home of Lynyrd Skynyrd's Ronnie Van Zant for sale
The Florida house where Lynyrd Skynyrd rock legends Ronnie, Donnie and Johnny Van Zant grew up is on the market for US$629,000.
-
Not just any cake: A Bollywood homage to queen for Jubilee
On Sunday, more than 200 performers in vibrant saris will dance to Bollywood tunes around a moving, six-metre-tall (20-foot-tall) version of the queen's wedding cake, powered by a hidden electric vehicle.
-
Judge to give instructions to jury Tuesday in Jacob Hoggard sex assault trial
A Toronto judge is set to give her instructions to the jury today in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard.
Business
-
Canadian GDP growth hits 3.1% in first quarter, slower than expected
The economy grew at an annualized rate of 3.1 per cent in the first quarter, helped by business investment and household spending, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.
-
B.C.'s minimum wage, the highest of all Canadian provinces, is going up again
The province's lowest-paid workers will soon be seeing more money on their paycheques as British Columbia's minimum wage increases again.
-
Israel, UAE sign free trade deal, first with an Arab country
Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed a free trade agreement on Tuesday, the first of its kind that Israel has concluded with an Arab country.
Lifestyle
-
Canada's best restaurants list is out for 2022
A marquee list of Canada's best restaurants has returned after a pandemic-induced hiatus, ushering with it what some hope is a revival for fine dining in this country.
-
Never-before-seen footage of young Queen released ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Ahead of her Platinum Jubilee celebrating 70 years on the throne, a new documentary has shared previously unseen footage of the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, several years before her coronation.
-
From Saint John to Montreal in search of 'The Secret' treasure
A man from Saint John, NB believes there is buried treasure in Montreal hinted at in Byron Price's 1982 book 'The Secret.'
Sports
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez eliminated in French Open quarterfinals
Canadian Leylah Fernandez was defeated by Martina Trevisan of Italy in the quarterfinals of the French Open.
-
Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash
Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.
-
Roman Abramovich completes US$3.2B sale of Chelsea football club
A consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly completed the purchase of Chelsea on Monday for 2.5 billion pounds (US$3.2 billion) -- the highest ever for a sports team.
Autos
-
Hamlin holds off Busch in OT in wild Coca-Cola 600
Denny Hamlin finally got the win he has coveted for the last 17 years, holding off Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch in overtime Sunday night to win the longest, and perhaps wildest, Coca-Cola 600 in history.
-
Perez wins chaotic Monaco GP, Ferrari blows it for Leclerc
Sergio Perez rebounded from the Red Bull team orders one week ago to pick up the win Sunday in the rain-marred Monaco Grand Prix.
-
Monaco's F1 future under scrutiny, drivers want it to stay
Cities across the globe are clamoring for a Formula One race and willing to pay astronomical fees to land a grand prix. The demand has put the Monaco Grand Prix, one of F1's marquee events, in jeopardy.