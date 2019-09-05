Did the T. rex have an alligator-like 'internal thermostat'?
This manmade composite thermal image shows a Tyrannosaurus rex, with the dorsotemporal fenestra holes in its head glowing the brightest, as well as alligators. (Brian Engh via University of Missouri)
Published Thursday, September 5, 2019 2:30PM EDT
A long-held belief about the Tyrannosaurus rex has been called into question thanks to modern research into alligators.
New research from the University of Missouri shows that the famous dinosaur may have had an internal mechanism in its skull to regulate its body temperature.
The finding upends the long-held belief that two holes in the T. rex's skull were filled with muscles that helped the imposing beasts move their jaws.
Anatomy professor Casey Holliday never understood that theory, as it didn't jibe with his understanding of animal forms.
"It's really weird for a muscle to come up from the jaw, make a 90-degree turn, and go along the roof of the skull," he said in a statement.
To try and solve this mystery, Holliday led a team that analyzed alligators in Florida. Alligators have similar holes in their skulls. Theirs are full of blood vessels.
Using thermal imaging devices, the researchers found that the alligators' skull holes were warmer during cooler weather – when they would be trying to warm up – and cooler at warmer times.
"This is consistent with prior evidence that alligators have a cross-current circulatory system – or an internal thermostat, so to speak," University of Florida biologist Kent Vliet said in the statement.
The researchers say this suggests that the holes in the T. rex skull likely served the same purpose of regulating temperature.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Tiny two-headed snake spotted in Bali
- 400M Facebook users' phone numbers exposed in privacy lapse: reports
- Did the T. rex have an alligator-like 'internal thermostat'?
- Team behind world's first black hole image wins 'Oscar of science'
- The worm that turned: fossils shed light on early animal movement