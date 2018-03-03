David Saint-Jacques talks space training and robotics during stop in Montreal
Astronaut David Saint-Jacques, left, talks with participants as he looks at their robot during the FIRST Quebec robotics competition in Montreal on March 3, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 3, 2018 2:00PM EST
MONTREAL -- Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques says he's two-thirds of the way through his training ahead of his flight to the International Space Station in November.
He says he's currently working on simulators and practising the science experiments he'll do in space, but took a break from his training to cheer on the participants of a youth robotics competition in Montreal today.
He says robotics are Canada's main contribution to space flight and he's happy to see that innovation continue in the next generation.
But he says the main value of competitions are building self-confidence and thinking skills in youth.
Saint-Jacques, who is both an engineer and a doctor, will become the ninth Canadian to go to space.
