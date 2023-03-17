Data breaches cost Canadian businesses nearly $6M on average: Mastercard data

Canadian banks are combating cyberattackers by hiring their own in-house ethical hackers and investing in cybersecurity research. Networking cables on a batch board are shown in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette Canadian banks are combating cyberattackers by hiring their own in-house ethical hackers and investing in cybersecurity research. Networking cables on a batch board are shown in Toronto on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

MORE SCI-TECH NEWS

RISKIN REPORTS

Dan Riskin on a new development in carbon capture technology

Dan Riskin reports on a new carbon capture system that pulls CO2 out of coal power plant emissions before it ends up in the atmosphere.

Dan Riskin on why migratory birds end up in the wrong place

A new study suggests space weather is causing exotic migratory birds to end up in locations they'd never normally visit. Dan Riskin reports.

Dan Riskin on the consequences of not experiencing nature

Dan Riskin reports on fears that people will become less likely to protect nature as they have fewer experiences in it.

Dan Riskin on a tool that makes CO2 impacts more visible

Dan Riskin on why primates spend more time on the ground

Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing

Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth

Dan Riskin on the health of Antarctica's glaciers

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

  • Officials are preparing security in case of Trump indictment

    Law enforcement officials in New York are making security preparations for the possibility that former President Donald Trump could be indicted in the coming weeks and appear in a Manhattan courtroom in an investigation examining hush money paid to women who alleged sexual encounters with him, four law enforcement officials said Friday.

  • How a warrant for Putin puts new spin on Xi visit to Russia

    Chinese President Xi Jinping's plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow next week highlighted China's aspirations for a greater role on the world stage. But hours after Friday's announcement of the trip, an international arrest warrant was issued for Putin on war crimes charges, taking at least some wind out of the sails of China's big reveal.

  • Dems say some foreign gifts to Trump remain unaccounted for

    Donald Trump's White House has failed to report more than 100 gifts from foreign nations worth more than a quarter-million dollars, and federal officials have been unable to find a life-size painting of Trump given by the president of El Salvador as well as golf clubs from the prime minister of Japan, according to a report Friday from House Democrats.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social