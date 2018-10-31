

The Associated Press





MONTREAL -- Russian space officials say they hope to resume sending crews to the International Space Station on Dec. 3 after an October launch failed because of a technical malfunction.

The crew is set to include Canadian astronaut David Saint-Jacques, who was originally scheduled to fly to the station Dec. 20 on a six-month mission.

Russia's space agency suspended all manned space launches after an Oct. 11 rocket failure forced a Soyuz capsule with two astronauts on board to make an emergency landing.

The executive director of the Russian space agency said today its investigation found the failure was caused by a malfunctioning sensor. The malfunction caused one of the rocket's four side boosters to collide with the second stage of the rocket, Sergei Krikalyov said.

Russian space officials plan to launch two unmanned Soyuz rockets before sending a crew to the space station.

The Canadian Space Agency said it is still awaiting confirmation of details regarding Saint-Jacques' mission.