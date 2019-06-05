Conservation group calls death of right whale in Gulf of St. Lawrence 'devastating'
A North Atlantic right whale appears at the surface of Cape Cod bay off the coast of Plymouth, Mass., on March 28, 2018. (Michael Dwyer / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 11:25AM EDT
FREDERICTON - The head of a wildlife protection group is calling news of a dead right whale in the Gulf of St. Lawrence devastating, saying the loss of even one of the endangered whales takes a heavy toll.
Tonya Wimmer of the Marine Animal Response Society commented today after a surveillance flight spotted a dead right whale in the gulf Tuesday.
The Department of Fisheries and Oceans is working with a number of agencies in an effort to track the animal and get the carcass to shore.
Wimmer says the whale has been identified as a nine-year-old male named Wolverine, but a necropsy will be needed to learn how it died.
No right whales died in Canadian waters last year, but 12 were found dead in the Gulf of St. Lawrence in 2017. Most of the deaths were attributed to being struck by ships or becoming entangled in fishing gear.
There are estimated to be fewer than 420 of the North Atlantic right whales left, with deaths outpacing live births.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Sci-Tech
- Endangered right whale found dead in Gulf of St. Lawrence, feds hope to test
- Futuristic 'Flying-V' airliner prototype is in the works
- Now that Apple has killed off iTunes, what happens to your music library?
- Apple is selling a US$1K monitor stand without the monitor
- Seeing with your skin? Teen's invention aims to help the visually impaired