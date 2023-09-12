Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
The latest one, Coca-Cola Y3000, fits the bill. The one distinction: It's supposed to taste like the future. Fittingly, the soft-drink giant used artificial intelligence to help determine the flavour and packaging.
It's important for Coca-Cola to keep customers — particularly younger ones — excited about Coke, its more-than-a-century-old signature product. In recent years, health-conscious consumers have shied away from sugary beverages, making it trickier for soda sellers to market their legacy brands. Coca-Cola has used its Creations platform, responsible for limited-edition flavours like Y3000, to try to make the brand resonate with younger consumers.
Like all Creations drinks, Coca-Cola Y3000 is designed to taste mostly like Coke, with a bit of something else. To come up with that extra note of flavour, and the packaging design, Coca-Cola turned to AI.
The company relied on regular old human insights by finding out what flavours people associate with the future. Then it used AI to help figure out flavour pairings and profiles, a spokesperson said. For the product's packaging — which appears to allude to a Y2K aesthetic with funky bubbles, pink and blue colouring and a pixelated logo — Coca-Cola used AI-generated images to create a mood board for inspiration. The aluminum can even gives credit where it's due, prominently noting it's "Co-Created with AI."
Y3000, which comes in zero and full sugar varieties in the United States and Canada, will be sold for a limited time starting Tuesday and cost as much as regular Coke.
As with other flavours from Coca-Cola's Creations platform, Y3000 pairs online experiences with real-life events or merchandise. Customers can scan a QR code on the Y3000 package to reach the Creations site, where they can play around with what the future might look like in 977 years.
The launch also includes a limited-edition capsule collection developed with the luxury streetwear brand Ambush, available at the brand's website this fall. Coca-Cola has also partnered with the fashion brand Highsnobiety on a collection in the past.
SPACE, DREAMS AND PIXELS
Coca-Cola has released a number of limited edition flavours through Creations, most recently Coca-Cola Ultimate, which was aimed at gamers and made in partnership with Riot Games, publisher of the multi-player online battle arena game League of Legends.
Before Ultimate came Starlight, inspired by space; Dreamworld, which the company said tastes like dreams; and Byte, which is supposed to have a pixel flavour. Coca-Cola has also partnered with musicians Rosalía and Marshmello on limited-edition flavours.
With the exception of the Marshmello beverage (flavoured not with marshmallows, but strawberry and watermelon) Coca-Cola has stayed mum on what these products are supposed to taste like.
"We're never really going to answer that question" in a "straightforward" way, Oana Vlad, senior director of global strategy at Coca-Cola, previously told CNN. But "the flavour profile is always, we say, 85 to 90 per cent Coke. And then that 10-to-15 per cent twist of something unexpected."
The flavours are not designed to become permanent offerings, said CEO James Quincey at the Redburn CEO conference last year.
"They're more engaging and more interesting, demonstrably, than a flavour, a Coke with vanilla or something," he said. "Testing the boundaries … that's about engagement with consumers."
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why hares aren't changing colour fast enough
Dan Riskin on how a glacier at the South Pole can heal
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
How deepfake videos lean on familiar faces, like news anchors and celebrities, to target victims
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
Pierre Poilievre's speech aboard WestJet flight sparks strong reaction online
Passengers returning to Calgary from the Conservative Party national meeting in Quebec City on a WestJet flight Sunday evening got a surprise speech from party leader Pierre Poilievre.
Kevin McCarthy directs U.S. House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.
'Remarkable' Canadian killed in Ukraine: CTV News' Adrian Ghobrial shares the story of a handyman who died at war
Canadian Anthony Ihnat was killed in Ukraine on Saturday when, according to officials, the vehicle he was driving took a direct hit from a Russian anti-tank missile. CTV National News reporter Adrian Ghobrial spoke with Ihnat back in February about his choice to leave home and help in Ukraine. He remembers that interview here in this reporter's notebook.
Escaped convict shot at by U.S. homeowner while stealing a rifle; search for killer continues
Residents of a suburban Philadelphia community locked themselves in their houses and at least one school district cancelled classes as authorities indicated they were closing in on an escaped murderer who has evaded capture in the region for nearly two weeks.
SNC-Lavalin changing its name to AtkinsRealis in effort to shed parts of its past
SNC-Lavalin is changing its name to AtkinsRealis as it faces an 'inflection point' in its 112-year history, according to CEO Ian Edwards, after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant.
Chong tells U.S. Congress closer co-operation with allies needed to combat foreign interference
Conservative MP Michael Chong is testifying before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
Canada
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
As Hurricane Lee approaches Canada, here's how this season is shaping up
An above-normal hurricane season is expected for the Atlantic Ocean. Here's what that could mean for Canadians living in fear of a repeat of a like storm Fiona.
-
B.C. premier 'white hot' angry over hospital release of accused in Vancouver triple-stabbing
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he is 'white hot' angry over the day release of a man from a forensic psychiatric hospital before he was arrested for a triple stabbing in Vancouver's Chinatown.
-
'Freedom Convoy' Facebook page evidence shows influence and arrests of organizers
After weeks of protest during one of the coldest months of the winter, 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Chris Barber recorded himself on a walk through the blockaded streets of Ottawa as supporters stopped him to ask him for photos.
-
Man declared dead is likely still alive, Quebec court reaffirms in appeal case
Quebec's Court of Appeal has upheld a ruling that overturned a missing man's declaration of death more than five years after he was pronounced deceased.
-
Health Canada approves updated Moderna XBB.1.5 COVID vaccine
Health Canada has approved the use of Moderna's Spikevax XBB.1.5 COVID-19 vaccine for all Canadians over the age of six months.
World
-
A Russian passenger jet with a hydraulics problem makes a safe emergency landing in an open field
A Russian passenger plane with 170 people on board made a successful wheels-down emergency landing in a field Tuesday, and no one was seriously injured, officials said.
-
10,000 people are missing and thousands are feared dead as eastern Libya is devastated by floods
Emergency workers uncovered hundreds of bodies in the wreckage of Libya's eastern city of Derna on Tuesday, and it was feared the toll could spiral with 10,000 people reported still missing after floodwaters smashed through dams and washed away entire neighbourhoods of the city.
-
Israeli Supreme Court hears first challenge to Netanyahu's divisive judicial overhaul
Israel's Supreme Court heard the first challenge Tuesday to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's contentious judicial overhaul.
-
Vatican opens up a palazzo built on ancient Roman ruins and housing its highly secretive tribunals
The Vatican on Tuesday opened the doors to one of Renaissance Rome's most spectacular palazzos, normally hidden from public view since it houses some of the Holy See's most secretive offices: the ecclesial tribunals that decide everything from marriage annulments to plenary indulgences.
-
Kevin McCarthy directs U.S. House panel to open Biden impeachment inquiry
Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday he is directing a House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family's business dealings, launching historic proceedings ahead of the 2024 election.
-
Bosnian police arrest 5 ex-Serb troops suspected of participating in the 1995 Srebrenica massacre
Bosnian police on Tuesday arrested five people suspected of participating in a July 1995 genocide in Srebrenica.
Politics
-
Chong tells U.S. Congress closer co-operation with allies needed to combat foreign interference
Conservative MP Michael Chong is testifying before the United States Congress on his experience being the target of foreign interference by China. Chong was invited to appear before the Congressional-Executive Commission on China as part of its study into 'countering China's global transnational repression campaign.'
-
Liberal MPs meet to prep for fall sitting, as Trudeau stares down slumping polls
Liberal MPs are gathering in London, Ont., to plan their strategy as the party grapples with rising discontentment toward Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Delayed by plane troubles, PM Trudeau finally heading home from India
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has finally left India after technical issues with a government aircraft delayed his departure by two days.
Health
-
Critical violations found in Calgary kitchen at centre of 'largest E. coli outbreak in Alberta': AHS
Alberta Health Services (AHS) says a Calgary kitchen that supplied meals to several local daycares, leading to a massive E. coli outbreak among children and staff members, failed an inspection report earlier this month.
-
U.S. approves updated COVID vaccines to rev up protection this fall
The U.S. approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, hoping to rev up protection against the latest coronavirus strains and blunt any surge this fall and winter.
-
South Shore motel to be converted to accommodations for N.S. health-care professionals
In a year, the doors of what was once the Wheelhouse Motel will open to health-care professionals looking to relocate to, or stay in, Lunenburg, N.S.
Sci-Tech
-
How deepfake videos lean on familiar faces, like news anchors and celebrities, to target victims
As artificial intelligence technology advances, cybersecurity experts warn it’s getting easier to make convincing ads for online scams as eerily realistic-looking deepfake videos of news anchors and celebrities rapidly spread online.
-
Apple set to unveil the iPhone 15 as company tries to reverse a recent sales slump
Apple is expected to take the wraps off its next iPhone on Tuesday during what has become an annual late summer rite aimed at giving more people more reasons to buy the technology trendsetter's marquee product.
-
Astronaut Frank Rubio sets new U.S. record for longest trip in space
Astronaut Frank Rubio has now been in low-Earth orbit for more than 355 days, breaking the record for the longest space mission by a U.S. astronaut.
Entertainment
-
Author Sandra Cisneros receives Holbrooke award for work that helps promote peace and understanding
Author Sandra Cisneros is this year's winner of the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, honouring writers who help foster "understanding between and among people."
-
An explosive Elon Musk biography is just hitting shelves. But the book's acclaimed author is already walking back a major claim
Walter Isaacson’s highly anticipated biography on Elon Musk is hitting shelves on Tuesday — and he is already walking back a major claim.
-
Talking Heads bring TIFF crowd to its feet with revamped film 'Stop Making Sense'
A boisterous world premiere for Talking Heads' revamped classic 'Stop Making Sense' brought a Toronto International Film Festival audience to its feet as moviegoers and the band themselves jumped up to dance, hoot and clap along to '80s hits.
Business
-
With European countries hungry for workers, more Ukrainians are choosing Germany over Poland
Poland is losing large numbers of Ukrainian refugees from its workforce as they travel to Germany to seek higher wages and government benefits in the rich Western economy, according to a report published Tuesday.
-
Asahi stops ads with stars represented by a Japanese talent agency tainted by sexual assault
Several major Japanese companies have decided to stop using stars who are represented by Johnny & Associates, an entertainment company at the center of a sexual assault scandal.
-
SNC-Lavalin changing its name to AtkinsRealis in effort to shed parts of its past
SNC-Lavalin is changing its name to AtkinsRealis as it faces an 'inflection point' in its 112-year history, according to CEO Ian Edwards, after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant.
Lifestyle
-
Parents call for better air quality in schools to protect against viruses, fire smoke
One of the most effective ways to protect kids and teachers against the dual threat of viruses and polluted air is better ventilation coupled with air filtration, parent groups and air quality experts say.
-
Coke's latest mystery flavour is here. It’s created by AI
For about a year and a half, Coca-Cola has experimented with limited-edition beverages that have mystery tastes — most of them with vague, futuristic concepts and undisclosed flavours.
-
Van Gogh painting stolen from Dutch museum during pandemic is recovered
A painting by Vincent Van Gogh that was stolen from a small Dutch museum in 2020 during a COVID-19 lockdown has been recovered, the institution that owns the artwork, said on Tuesday.
Sports
-
Fans cheer German basketball team's return home after winning World Cup title
Fans cheered Germany's baFans cheered Germany's basketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time. The team, led by tournament MVP Dennis Schroder of the Toronto Raptors, went direct from a long-haul flight from the Philippines to an event Tuesday morning at a sponsor's headquarters in Frankfurt. sketball team on its return home Tuesday after winning the World Cup for the first time.
-
DraftKings apologizes for sports betting offer referencing 9/11 terror attacks
Sports betting company DraftKings apologized Monday after using the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks to entice people to bet on baseball and football games on the anniversary of the tragedy that killed nearly 3,000 people.
-
Sabalenka and Djokovic are No. 1 in the rankings. Coco Gauff is No. 3 in singles, No. 1 in doubles
U.S. Open women's runner-up Aryna Sabalenka and men's champion Novak Djokovic each moved up one spot to No. 1 in the rankings on Monday -- Sabalenka's first week atop the WTA, and Djokovic's record-extending 390th atop the ATP -- while women's champion Coco Gauff rose to a career-high No. 3 in singles and No. 1 in doubles.
Autos
-
BMW to build new electric Mini in England after U.K. government approves multimillion-pound investment
BMW announced plans Monday to transform its Mini factory in Oxford, England, to produce nothing but electric vehicles, protecting thousands of jobs at a site that has been making cars for more than 100 years.
-
Tesla shares jump after Morgan Stanley predicts Dojo supercomputer could add US$500 billion in market value
Tesla’s Dojo supercomputer could fuel a US$500 billion jump in the electric vehicle maker’s market value, analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a note Monday.
-
Limited action in Canada as U.S. fights company to recall 52 million airbag inflators
As U.S. officials take further steps to recall at least 25 million vehicles over airbag inflators that can explode and shoot shrapnel into drivers, their Canadian counterparts lack the authority to demand a similarly sweeping recall.