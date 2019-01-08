Climate change doubled risk of B.C.'s record-setting 2017 wildfires: study
Ash covers the ground in an area burned by the Shovel Lake wildfire, near Fort Fraser, B.C., on Thursday, August 23, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/ The Canadian Press)
Published Tuesday, January 8, 2019
Research from Environment Canada says climate change at least doubled the risk for British Columbia's record-setting 2017 wildfire season.
The newly published study adds that global warming is likely to have increased the amount of land scorched in the fires by up to 11 times.
Study author Megan Kirchmeier-Young says scientists are increasingly able to demonstrate the role that climate change plays in specific events.
She says more researchers -- using new statistical methods, better data and more powerful computers -- are linking overall warming to local events.
In 2017, 12,000 square kilometres of forest burned in British Columbia.
That was a record until last summer when 13,000 square kilometres were devastated.
