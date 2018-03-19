

Marcia Dunn, The Associated Press





CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. - Our interstellar visitor last fall likely came from a two-star system.

That's the latest from astronomers who were amazed by the mysterious cigar-shaped object, detected as it passed through our inner solar system.

University of Toronto's Alan Jackson reported Monday that the asteroid -- the first confirmed object in our solar system originating elsewhere -- is probably from a binary star system. That's where two stars orbit a common centre. According to Jackson and his team, the asteroid was likely ejected from its system as planets formed.

Discovered by a Hawaiian observatory in October, the asteroid is called Oumuamua. That's Hawaiian for messenger from afar arriving first, or scout. The rock is about 650 feet (200 metres) long.

The findings appear in the Royal Astronomical Society's journal, Monthly Notices.