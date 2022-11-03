Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE
An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday.
The monastery on Siniyah Island, part of the sand-dune sheikhdom of Umm al-Quwain, sheds new light on the history of early Christianity along the shores of the Persian Gulf. It marks the second such monastery found in the Emirates, dating back as many as 1,400 years -- long before its desert expanses gave birth to a thriving oil industry that led to a unified nation home to the high-rise towers of Abu Dhabi and Dubai.
The two monasteries became lost to history in the sands of time as scholars believe Christians slowly converted to Islam as that faith grew more prevalent in the region.
Today, Christians remain a minority across the wider Middle East, though Pope Francis was arriving in nearby Bahrain on Thursday to promote interfaith dialogue with Muslim leaders.
For Timothy Power, an associate professor of archaeology at the United Arab Emirates University who helped investigate the newly discovered monastery, the UAE today is a "melting pot of nations."
"The fact that something similar was happening here a 1,000 years ago is really remarkable and this is a story that deserves to be told," he said.
The monastery sits on Siniyah Island, which shields the Khor al-Beida marshlands in Umm al-Quwain, an emirate some 50 kilometers (30 miles) northeast of Dubai along the coast of the Persian Gulf. The island, whose name means "blinking lights" likely due to the effect of the white-hot sun overhead, has a series of sandbars coming off of it like crooked fingers. On one, to the island's northeast, archaeologists discovered the monastery.
Carbon dating of samples found in the monastery's foundation date between 534 and 656. Islam's Prophet Muhammad was born around 570 and died in 632 after conquering Mecca in present-day Saudi Arabia.
Viewed from above, the monastery on Siniyah Island's floor plan suggests early Christian worshippers prayed within a single-aisle church at the monastery. Rooms within appear to hold a baptismal font, as well as an oven for baking bread or wafers for communion rites. A nave also likely held an altar and an installation for communion wine.
Next to the monastery sits a second building with four rooms, likely around a courtyard -- possibly the home of an abbot or even a bishop in the early church.
On Thursday, the site saw a visit from Noura bint Mohammed al-Kaabi, the country's culture and youth minister, as well as Sheikh Majid bin Saud Al Mualla, the chairman of the Umm al-Quwain's Tourism and Archaeology Department and a son the emirate's ruler.
The island remains part of the ruling family's holdings, protecting the island for years to allow the historical sites to be found.
The UAE's Culture Ministry has sponsored the dig in part, which continues at the site. Just hundreds of meters (yards) away from the church, a collection of buildings that archaeologists believe belongs to a pre-Islamic village sit.
Elsewhere on the island, piles of tossed-aside clams from pearl hunting make for massive, industrial-sized hills. Nearby also sits a village that the British blew up in 1820 before the region became part of what was known as the Trucial States, the precursor of the UAE. That village's destructions brought about the creation of the modern-day settlement of Umm al-Quwain on the mainland.
Historians say early churches and monasteries spread along the Persian Gulf to the coasts of present-day Oman and all the way to India. Archaeologist have found other similar churches and monasteries in Bahrain, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.
In the early 1990s, archaeologists discovered the first Christian monastery in the UAE, on Sir Bani Yas Island, today a nature preserve and site of luxury hotels off the coast of Abu Dhabi, near the Saudi border. It similarly dates back to the same period as the new find in Umm al-Quwain.
However, evidence of early life along the Khor al-Beida marshlands in Umm al-Quwain dates as far back as the Neolithic period -- suggesting continuous human inhabitance in the area for at least 10,000 years, Power said.
Today, the area near the marshland is more known for the low-cost liquor store at the emirate's Barracuda Beach Resort. In recent months, authorities have demolished a hulking, Soviet-era cargo plane linked to a Russian gunrunner known as the "Merchant of Death" as it builds a bridge to Siniyah Island for a $675 million real estate development.
Power said that development spurred the archaeological work that discovered the monastery. That site and others will be fenced off and protected, he said, though it remains unclear what other secrets of the past remain hidden just under a thin layer of sand on the island.
"It's a really fascinating discovery because in some ways it's hidden history -- it's not something that's widely known," Power said.
MORE SCI-TECH NEWS
RISKIN REPORTS
Dan Riskin on why Arctic lakes are disappearing
Dan Riskin on climate change's impact on tree growth
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
WATCH LIVE | Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote a cryptocurrency fundraiser for 'Freedom Convoy'
Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote and co-ordinate a cryptocurrency fundraiser for protesters who descended upon Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 mandates last winter.
Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
Trudeau, in call with Ford, says use of notwithstanding clause is 'wrong and inappropriate'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Wednesday that his pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to keep education workers from striking is 'wrong and inappropriate.'
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining
Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha
In Bucha, Russian soldiers hunted people on lists prepared by their intelligence services and went door to door to identify potential threats. Those who didn't pass this filtration, including volunteer fighters and civilians suspected of assisting Ukrainian troops, were tortured and executed, surveillance video, audio intercepts and interviews show.
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, Canadian researchers say
Getting the flu shot can significantly reduce the chances of having a stroke, according to a new Canadian study.
Freeland to unveil federal fall economic statement today
On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present Canadians with an update on the state of the economy.
Canada
-
Ontario government says it has 'no choice' but to pass bill preventing school strike
The Doug Ford government and a union representing Ontario education workers appear to be on a collision course Thursday.
-
Ontario's notwithstanding clause use 'dangerous' and 'draconian,' labour experts say
Ontario's pre-emptive use of the notwithstanding clause in legislation intended to prevent a strike by education workers is a dangerous and draconian move that could have implications for labour negotiations across the country, experts say.
-
Quebec solidaire says it will now swear oath to King, introduce bill to make it optional
All 11 members of Quebec solidaire (QS) now say they will pledge allegiance to the King after refusing to do so for days.
-
Fall mini-budget aims to help Canada compete with U.S. clean energy investments
Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is to table her mid-year budget update in the House of Commons today focused heavily on driving investment to Canada's clean energy industries in response to new American tax incentives signed into law last summer.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote a cryptocurrency fundraiser for 'Freedom Convoy'
Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote and co-ordinate a cryptocurrency fundraiser for protesters who descended upon Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 mandates last winter.
-
Canadian recalls 'pandemonium' in South Korean district where 150 died in crowd crush
A Canadian in Seoul says he's had trouble sleeping since witnessing tens of thousands of people crowding into side streets and alleys in the city's nightclub district on Saturday, a scenario that led to the crushing death of more than 150 people.
World
-
Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan wounded in shooting at protest
A gunman in eastern Pakistan opened fire Thursday at a campaign truck carrying former Prime Minister Imran Khan, slightly wounding him in the leg and killing one of his supporters, his party and police said. Nine other people also were hurt.
-
Victim could have survived U.K. bomb attack but for flawed response, inquiry says
One of those killed in a suicide bomb attack at a concert in the English city of Manchester in 2017 would probably have survived if the response by the emergency services had not been so flawed, an inquiry concluded on Thursday.
-
Parents of second girl on 911 call as Uvalde gunman kept shooting want all responding officers to listen to the audio
The parents of Miah Cerrillo, a 4th-grader who was on the phone with a 911 operator during an initial shooting attack at Robb Elementary School in Texas, want police officers to hear her call.
-
Immigration officials say Pelosi attacker was in U.S. illegally
David DePape, the Canadian man accused of violently attacking Paul Pelosi last week, was in the United States illegally and may face deportation, the Department of Homeland Security said late Wednesday.
-
As many as 14,000 arrested in Iran over last six weeks, United Nations says
As many as 14,000 people have been arrested in Iran during protests there since September, according to a top United Nations official.
-
G7 ministers meet with Ukraine war, China ties on agenda
Top diplomats from the world's major industrialized democracies are grappling with the implications of Russia's war in Ukraine, China's growing economic clout and aims on Taiwan, and Iran's crackdown on antigovernment protesters as they opened two days of talks on Thursday.
Politics
-
Freeland to unveil federal fall economic statement today
On Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will present Canadians with an update on the state of the economy.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote a cryptocurrency fundraiser for 'Freedom Convoy'
Benjamin Dichter says he helped promote and co-ordinate a cryptocurrency fundraiser for protesters who descended upon Ottawa to oppose COVID-19 mandates last winter.
-
Canada orders three Chinese firms to exit lithium mining
Canada ordered three Chinese companies on Wednesday to divest their investments in Canadian critical minerals, citing national security.
Health
-
Annual flu shot can greatly reduce risk of stroke in adults, Canadian researchers say
Getting the flu shot can significantly reduce the chances of having a stroke, according to a new Canadian study.
-
Health-care costs in Canada expected to hit $331 billion this year: report
Canada is expected to hit $331 billion in health spending in 2022, according to new estimates, but the steep increase in health spending caused by the pandemic seems to sliding back down — despite COVID-19 hospitalization rates exceeding those of 2021.
-
Severe depression eased by single dose of synthetic 'magic mushroom'
A single dose of a synthetic version of the mind-altering component of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, improved depression in people with a treatment-resistant form of the disease, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
Ukraine trusts Musk's Starlink but looking for other providers too
Ukraine trusts Elon Musk to continue providing internet access through his SpaceX rocket company's Starlink satellite system despite a wobble last month, but is also seeking additional providers, one of its deputy prime ministers said on Thursday.
-
-
Christian monastery possibly pre-dating Islam found in UAE
An ancient Christian monastery possibly dating as far back as the years before Islam spread across the Arabian Peninsula has been discovered on an island off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, officials announced Thursday.
Entertainment
-
Transgender soul pioneer Jackie Shane subject of Heritage Minute
Groundbreaking transgender soul singer Jackie Shane is the focus of a new Heritage Minute.
-
Miss Argentina and Miss Puerto Rico reveal that they're married
A former Miss Argentina and former Miss Puerto Rico shocked and delighted fans by announcing their surprise marriage on Instagram.
-
Kanye West can't sell 'White Lives Matter' shirts because two Black men own the trademark
Two Black radio hosts in Arizona could be a potential roadblock if Kanye West ever decided to sell his 'White Lives Matter' T-shirts in the United States.
Business
-
Employers concerned about worker burnout, retention amid tight job market: survey
A new survey says Canadian employers are concerned about employee burnout and high turnover amid the ongoing labour shortage.
-
Retailers turning to fees, shorter windows to reduce soaring returns
Stores are making it harder and more costly to bring back items as consumers remain hooked on a big pandemic habit: online shopping.
-
Canada's top 3 grocers posted higher profits this year compared to 5-year average: report
Canada's top three grocers all posted higher profits this year compared with their average performances over the last five years, new research from Dalhousie University has found.
Lifestyle
-
Less bang for your buck: Use up those gift cards
With the holidays approaching, financial expert Robyn Thompson advises that now is the time to use old gift cards as rising inflation affects their purchasing power.
-
Going to win US$1.2B Powerball prize? Consider not taking cash
U.S. Powerball lottery players have a chance Wednesday night, to win an estimated US$1.2 billion jackpot, the second-largest pool in its 30-year history.
-
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau talks parental leave and friendship with Meghan on 'Archetypes' podcast
Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, wife of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, appeared on a podcast hosted by the Duchess of Sussex, where the two talked about motherhood and reminisced about their friendship.
Sports
-
Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets each to donate US$500K to anti-hate organizations; NBA star takes 'responsibility' for negative impact of tweets
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Wednesday that they will both donate US$500,000 towards anti-hate organizations after the point guard tweeted a documentary deemed to be antisemitic last week.
-
Cristian Javier, Astros pitch 2nd no-hitter in World Series history
Cristian Javier and Houston's bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous ballpark as the Astros blanked the Philadelphia Phillies 5-0 Wednesday night to even the matchup at two games each.
-
Canada soccer coach summons roster to camp in Bahrain ahead of World Cup
Canada coach John Herdman has summoned his Major League Soccer troops for a camp and international friendly in Bahrain before assembling his full squad ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.
Autos
-
Stellantis: Park older models due to 3 Takata air bag deaths
Stellantis and the U.S. government are warning owners of 276,000 older vehicles to stop driving them after Takata air bags apparently exploded in three more vehicles, killing the drivers.
-
How low diesel supply in the U.S. could affect Canada
A low supply of diesel in the United States could have spillover effects here in Canada in the form of higher prices, experts predict.
-
Uber revenue jumps 72 per cent on strong demand for rides
Uber on Tuesday reported US$8.3 billion in revenue for the three months ending in September, a 72% increase from the prior year, fuelled by strong demand for rides and meal deliveries even as inflation and recession fears weigh on consumers.