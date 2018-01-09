

CTVNews.ca





Astronaut Chris Hadfield says it’s his dream to take the interesting science stories of Canada and its great inventors and put them before an audience.

Hadfield’s third “Generator” variety show, combining science with comedy, music and art, is Thursday at Roy Thompson Hall in Toronto, and he says it’s the best so far.

“We’ve chosen some people that have done really interesting and largely unknown work right out to the very edge of what human capability is,” Hadfield, the first Canadian to walk in space and command the International Space Station, told CTV News Channel on Tuesday.

“I want people to come away going, ‘Well that was fun, that was interesting. Some of the stuff I didn’t like, some of the stuff I loved and that’s going to make me think a little bit.’ Or they want to go look a little deeper into something or they come away with a renewed curiosity about the world.”

The show’s theme is “The Second Genius” and will feature a roster of surprise guests, along with host Robin Ince of the BBC and band Tupperware Remix Party.

The show aims “to find the world’s niches and bring them to light in one special, weird, and interesting crossover of a night,” reads the ticket website. “We want more people to expand their horizons, and spend some time on the interesting fringes they rarely encounter.”

In 2016, Generator's second show brought together Hadfield and a team of 10 multimedia storytellers to travel the Arctic Ocean from southern Greenland to Resolute, Nunavut aboard a cruise ship. The goal was to document the beauty, nature and culture of the region.